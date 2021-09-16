Netmore Group AB: Netmore launches IoT marketplace - presents 30 turnkey solutions

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmore Group launches a marketplace for players within IoT. The marketplace gathers and presents turnkey solutions in a wide range of application areas from a growing number of international service developers, sensor manufacturers and platform developers. Netmore's nationwide LoRaWAN supplies the units in the various solutions with reliable and cost-effective connectivity and guarantees coverage for large-scale projects.

Take part in turnkey IoT solutions and inquiries

At the time of launch, Netmore IoT Market offers over 30 ready-made IoT solutions in areas such as water, heating, parking, air quality and tracking. The applications and solutions presented have been developed by the more than 70 different companies and organizations that are already connected to the marketplace today. The marketplace is located at https://market.netmoregroup.com/.

Below is a selection of the current offer on the marketplace:

H2OIoT: Water Consumption & Supervision - Reduce water consumption in your property portfolio by visualizing water consumption down to the individual level. Reduces costs and increases resource efficiency.

- Reduce water consumption in your property portfolio by visualizing water consumption down to the individual level. Reduces costs and increases resource efficiency. Bintel Fill level measurement in Molok and UWS containers - Switch to demand-controlled emptying of waste by optimizing emptying routes. Reduces costs and reduces climate impact.

- Switch to demand-controlled emptying of waste by optimizing emptying routes. Reduces costs and reduces climate impact. Talkpool Indoor Air Quality Solution - Ensure the right air quality in, for example, schools and offices. Counteracts the spread of covid-19.

Click here to get to the marketplace.

Present your ready-made IoT solutions or offer sensors, meters, and other devices to potential buyers

Netmore offers and encourages established and new service developers, sensor manufacturers and other IoT players to present their solutions and offers in the marketplace, and thereby strengthen their position in the emerging international IoT landscape, where more and more cities, municipalities, industries and property owners see the concrete benefits of digitization.

Great efficiency gains to be reaped for municipalities, private companies, and real estate companies

The ongoing digitalisation journey that is taking place in municipalities, cities, industries, and properties, among others, is judged to have very great potential for creating efficiency gains and competitive advantages in many application areas. Data collected with the help of IoT can already be used today to, for example, enable energy savings, minimize resource use and waste, track goods and optimize and plan logistics chains.

Netmore brings together the players in the IoT market to market and make visible the great opportunities that exist, so that more companies, municipalities, and organizations can improve their operations through digitization.

"Digitization within municipalities, larger companies and property owners is approaching an arms race phase. More and more players are realizing the concrete benefits created by smart IoT applications, and that these will soon be a prerequisite for the business" -

Eric Collinder, Partner Manager, Netmore Market

Netmore guarantees coverage with LoRaWAN

Large-scale investments in IoT presuppose a network infrastructure that enables a large geographical spread of connected devices in the form of meters and sensors. The platform brings together validated service developers, sensor manufacturers and platform developers, while thanks to a coverage guarantee, it is ensured that large IoT projects are provided with the connectivity needed to achieve large-scale.

"We are proud that Netmore's nationwide network expansion opens doors to scale up many of the IoT projects and solutions that are already being tested successfully on a medium scale. Our new marketplace will contribute to this ",

Fredrik Skoglund, Head of IoT Network

Over 70 companies are already connected - Connect your company or organization today

At launch in September 2021, there are 71 affiliated companies, all of which supply solutions, hardware, or platforms to the international market.

Registered companies by launch: Abeeway, All binary, Ambiductor, AonCHIP, APparkingspot, Aqua Robur, ARAD, ATEA, AXSENSOR, BARANI DESIGN Technologies s.r.o, Bintel, Bosch, Carlo Gavazzi, CityNexus, Cognition, cThings, DAHL, Danalto, DECENTLAB, Diehl, Digital Matter, Direktronik, Elko Ep, ELKO ep, Ellenex, Elsys, Elvaco, Enginko, Enless Wireless, Etteplan, Ewattch, IC-Meter, IIOOTE, IndesmaTech, IndMeas, Infracontrol, IOTSENS, iTron, Lansitec, Litesystems Technologies, LOGGAMERA, Lummelunda Technology, Mainlink, MATOlog, MClimate, Milesight IoT, Moldeo.se, mOOvement, Neoway, Neptune, Netmore Group, nke WATTECO, Norrsidans Innovation, Novosec, OpenLogger, Openmetering, Parkdroid, Plentific, Raybased Proptech AB, RiSiNGHF, Seas-nve, Seeed Studio, Sensapp, SENSATIVE, Sensefarm, Skiply, Small Data Garden, SmartEnds, Specmeters, Strega, Talkpool, TEKTELIC, Tesenso, Viconia IT, Vicotee, Wideco, Zenseio.

"The marketplace means that we strengthen our position as a dedicated IoT operator and constitute a strategically important piece of the puzzle that has great potential to create growth in our nationwide networks. We create a natural gathering place for all the very interesting players within IoT and look forward to seeing the concrete benefit that is created when the solutions are made visible to more actors." - Ove Anebygd, CEO of Netmore Group

Contact information:

Eric Collinder, Netmore Market Partner Manager

Phone: +46 725 260 313

E-mail: eric.collinder@netmoregroup.com

Vadim Lyu, Head of Sales, Netmore UK and Ireland

vadim.lyu@netmoregroup.com

Netmore Group is a leading IoT operator. We connect properties, offer private and open 5G networks, and enable large-scale IoT through LoRaWAN.

Together with property owners, IoT service providers and other partners, we build secure, reliable, and open IoT ecosystems that enable digitization in industries and industries in all geographic markets.

Netmore Group was founded in 2010 in Sweden and has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2017. Redeye AB is the company's certified adviser.

Certifiedadviser@redeye.se

+46 (0)8 121 576 90

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/netmore-group-ab--publ-/r/netmore-launches-iot-marketplace---presents-30-turnkey-solutions,c3416087

The following files are available for download: