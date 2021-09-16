Russian energy giant said its gigafactory will be located in Russia's western exclave of Kaliningrad. The facility is expected to begin manufacturing activities in 2026.Russian state-owned Rosatom State Nuclear Energy (Rosatom) has announced it will build its 3 GWh lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Kaliningrad, in Russia's province of the same name, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania along the Baltic coast. Originally planned to have a capacity of 2 GWh, the factory is expected to begin manufacturing activities in 2026 and to produce lithium-ion batteries based on a technology ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...