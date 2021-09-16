DJ ROCTOOL: Clinique and The Estée Lauder Companies Leverage Sustainable Packaging Technology With Roctool

Clinique and The Estée Lauder Companies Leverage Sustainable Packaging Technology With Roctool

Clinique becomes the first prestige beauty brand to leverage Roctool's innovative & sustainable technology on an iconic bottle.

New York, NY, September 15, 2021- The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) today announced that it will be working with leading heat and cool surface technology provider, Roctool, to help implement cutting-edge practices across its brand portfolio as part of the company's ongoing efforts to advance luxury, sustainable packaging.

Clinique, a brand in ELC's portfolio that has been an industry trailblazer in delivering safe and efficacious products for over 50 years, will be the first prestige beauty brand to leverage Roctool's technology on beauty bottles. Beginning with its iconic 200ml Clarifying Lotion, which was one of the original products that the brand launched with in 1968, Clinique will be the first ELC brand to implement Roctool's unique molding technology.

Luxury packaging design is an integral part in driving solutions in packaging sustainability, with innovations in technology playing a key role in elevating luxury packaging offerings. Roctool's heat and cool technology is applied to multiple manufacturing methods, providing significant enhancements to surface finishes without additional steps of decoration. For Clinique's Clarifying Lotion bottles, leveraging this technology eliminates the need for secondary decoration process, which is replaced by Roctool's advanced molding technology. This process supports a more responsible and simplified packaging approach, including scrap or waste reduction by 10% - 15% in the production process while maintaining the high quality of the packaging material.

"At The Estee Lauder Companies, we're continually investing and innovating at every step of our packaging process to help drive more responsible packaging solutions that enable our brands to deliver high-quality, luxury experiences to our consumers," said Daniel Ramos, Senior Vice President, Global Packaging, The Estée Lauder Companies. "We're working with industry partners like Roctool to help to improve our packaging design. From there, we're leveraging our portfolio of brands to implement these best-in-class practices at scale to be part of the solution and deliver packaging innovations that are better for both our consumers and the planet."

"When we entered the world of beauty a few years back, we could sense the importance of developing more responsible packaging solutions with our molding technology. Today, we are proud to work with The Estee Lauder Companies and Clinique to support their efforts in innovation and sustainability," said Mathieu Boulanger, CEO, Roctool.

ELC has worked with beauty packaging manufacturer Pinard Beauty Pack on its first commercialization of the Roctool technology in Europe. "We are proud to work with The Estée Lauder Companies and Roctool to leverage our combined technical and quality knowhow on this amazing development, which is directly in line with our sustainability development targets and CSR policy," said Thomas & Pierre Olivier Pinard, CEOs of Pinard.

The new bottle will initially be rolled out across European markets while ELC plans to scale the technology globally across its brand portfolio, enabling the company to continue driving innovative packaging solutions.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, BECCA, Too Faced and Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

About Clinique

In 1968, a savvy beauty editor asked a leading dermatologist, "Can great skin be created?" and Clinique was born. It was the first-ever line of dermatologist-developed skin care. Today, Clinique's skin care and makeup products are built on over 50 years of research and thoroughly tested to ensure they meet the highest standards for safety and efficacy. Clinique's safe for skin products are sold in 107 countries worldwide. No parabens. No phthalates. No fragrance. Just happy skin.

About Roctool

Recognized in various sectors, Roctool now supports the key players in beauty packaging with an innovation called Roctool Beauty Solutions. By controlling the temperature of the molds, this process facilitates the production of premium parts with unequaled surface qualities, ultra-thin thicknesses, glossy, matt or textured surfaces, avoiding certain secondary decoration operations.

This innovation is aimed at all make-up, skincare and perfume applications and is suitable for standard, recycled, bio-based resins, including the most innovative.

About Pinard

Pinard is known for their quality, technical know-how and service. A reputed packaging developer to the most prestigious cosmetics brands for more than 50 years, Pinard has continuously improved and expanded its technical knowledge across its enterprise. A market leader with their famous Glass Polymer bottles, Pinard is now focusing its efforts to create new more sustainable prestige cosmetic packaging solutions, offering both on heavy weight and ultra-thin thicknesses plastic bottles.

