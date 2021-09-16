OceanaGold is making great progress in resuming operations at Didipio with shipping and selling finished products stockpiled on site, Victoria Gold produced a record 20,744 ounces of gold at the Eagle gold mine in August, Summa Silver received drill permits for the high-grade Mogollon silver and gold property in New Mexico and Fury Gold Mines bought back the 2% net smelter return royalty on certain claims at their Homestake Ridge project in British Columbia.