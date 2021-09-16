

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 6.20 A.M. EDT).



In the Green



Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) is up over 60% at $3.10



IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc. (IRNT) is up over 33% at $43.00



AgileThought, Inc. (AGIL) is up over 23% at $15.16



ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is up over 22% at $1.83



Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (INDP) is up over 19% at $12.80



TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is up over 15% at $11.51



EzFill Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (EZFL) is up over 14% at $5.16



MedAvail Holdings, Inc (MDVL) is up over 13% at $3.70



Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) is up over 11% at $1.93



Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD) is up over 7% at $13.50



In the Red



Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is down over 6% at $13.39



Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) is down over 4% at $1.33



aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) is down over 3% at $8.22



Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is down over 3% at $59.71



