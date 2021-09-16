Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Expansion of Membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: DRW Europe B.V.

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of DRW Europe B.V. DRW Europe B.V. will expand trading to bilaterally cleared instruments. Custodian used on Nasdaq Stockholm will be SEB. Trading Identity DREU in the INET Trading System will not change. The new identity DRW will be valid from trade date September 21, 2021. September 23, 2021 will be the first settlement date for DRW in the VPC system. Member: DRW Europe B.V. INET memberID: DREU Clearing and settlement ID: DRW Valid from date in Swedish CSD system: On the 21st of September 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (20) 37532196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015763