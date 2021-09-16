Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.09.2021
East Africa Metals im Rallyemodus! Aber jetzt wirklich krass!
16.09.2021 | 13:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Expansion of Membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: DRW Europe B.V.

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of DRW Europe B.V. 
DRW Europe B.V. will expand trading to bilaterally cleared instruments.     
 Custodian used on Nasdaq Stockholm will be SEB. Trading Identity DREU in the  
 INET Trading System will not change.                      
The new identity DRW will be valid from trade date September 21, 2021.     
 September 23, 2021 will be the first settlement date for DRW in the VPC system.
Member:                            DRW Europe B.V.  
INET memberID:                     DREU          
Clearing and settlement ID:            DRW              
Valid from date in Swedish CSD system: On the 21st of September 2021      
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard 
 Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (20) 37532196 or +44 (0)20 3753  
 2195                                      
                                        
Nasdaq Stockholm

