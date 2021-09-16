Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker Intercepts 1.36 G/T Over 68.9 Metres Within 0.8 G/T Over 220 Metres With 200 Metre Stepout at Pioneer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (" Talisker " or the " Company ") (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from drill hole SB-2021-025 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Hole SB-2021-025 is the first stepout hole located 200m to the southeast of previously released holes targeting newly discovered bulk-tonnage mineralization at Pioneer.
Key Points:
- Hole SB-2021-025 intersected 1.36 g/t over 68.9m with a larger envelope of 0.8 g/t over 220m.
- The hole is located 200 metres along strike to the southeast from previously released holes SB-2021-026 (1.17 g/t Au over 106.75m), SB-2021-040 (1.02 g/t over 114.15m), SB-2021-048 (1 g/t over 116.25m) and SB-2021-055 (0.68 g/t over 51.50m and 0.87 g/t over 34.55m) which together confirmed a 1.1 kilometre vertical panel of mineralization from surface.
- Pervasive microfracturing hosting a dark matrix of fine-grained pyrite, arsenopyrite and silica is seen frequently within mineralized zones.
- Bulk tonnage mineralization is also observed uphole within the basalt.
- Additional intercepts from hole SB-2021-025 include 2.83 g/t over 14.50m, 1.04 g/t over 17.05m and 0.6 g/t over 12.45m situated up-hole from the targeted zone.
- Stepout hole SB-2021-063, drilled 400 metres to the northwest of hole SB-2021-025 is expected to be released to market shortly.
- Stepout hole SB-2020-69 drilled 600 metres to the northwest of hole SB-2021-025 completed and at the laboratory awaiting assay.
"As our initial stepout from the successful first section containing holes 26, 40 and 48 we are very pleased to see the continuation of grade and intervals previously confirmed for over a kilometre vertically", commented Terry Harbort, Chief Executive Officer of Talisker who added, "We are eagerly awaiting holes 63 and 69 where we also observed high vein density (see table below) and visible gold occurrences in the core logging to confirm mineralization for 600 metres along strike."
A total of 56,703 metres consisting of 98 holes have been drilled this year out of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre diamond drill program. Since acquiring the Bralorne Gold Project and commencing drilling in February 2020, Talisker has completed 78,883 metres of drilling consisting of 134 holes. Five drill rigs are currently active at the Bralorne Gold Project. There are currently 28 holes consisting of 11,579 samples at the assay laboratory and are expected to be received by the Company shortly.
Table 1: Received and Pending Intercepts with Visible Gold Count and Vein Count
Drill Hole
Intrusive Intercept Thickness (m)
Visible Gold Count
Major Veins
Minor Veins Count
Assay Results
Gram-metres
Section Line Closest to Collar
SB-2021-025
77
0
5
138
1.36g/t over 68.9
104.72
515,800 E
SB-2021-026
108
3
14
172
1.17g/t over 106.75m
124.90
515,600 E
SB-2021-030
130
3
9
97
0.80g/t over 130.9m
104.72
515,600 E
SB-2021-040
440
12
22
626
1.02g/t over 114.15m
116.43
515,600 E
SB-2021-048
790
8
76
1378
1.0g/t over 116.25m
116.25
515,650 E
SB-2021-055
38
0
4
90
0.68g/t over 51.50
35.02
515,600 E
SB-2021-060
101
0
7
208
Results Pending
515,550 E
SB-2021-063
120
4
4
385
Results Pending
515,550 E
SB-2021-066
177
0
9
389
Results Pending
515,450 E
SB-2021-069
427
8
11
873
Results Pending
515,300 E
SB-2021-070
200
1
10
624
Results Pending
515,250 E
SB-2021-072
237
3
25
1263
Results Pending
515,200 E
SB-2021-075
340
4
22
644
Results Pending
SB-2021-076
225
3
16
420
Results Pending
SB-2021-078
Drilling Now
0*
19*
422*
Drilling Now
SB-2021-025A
- Pioneer Block
- Drilled on an azimuth of 227 at a dip of -45.
- Complete results have been received from this hole.
- This hole was drilled to a final depth of 395m on April 9, 2021.
Table 2: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Hole SB-2021-25
Diamond Drill Hole Name
From
(m)
To
(m)
Interval
(m)
Au
(g/t)
Zone
Method Reported
|SB-2021-025
157
158
1
0.98
New Bulk Zone
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
158
159
1
2.64
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
159
160
1
0.78
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
160
161
1
0.17
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
161
162
1
0.77
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
162
163.15
1.15
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
163.15
163.85
0.7
0.50
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
163.85
164.9
1.05
1.12
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
164.9
166.05
1.15
0.28
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
166.05
167.35
1.3
0.04
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
167.35
168.4
1.05
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
168.4
169.45
1.05
0.22
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
169.45
170.75
1.3
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
170.75
172.05
1.3
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
172.05
173.15
1.1
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
173.15
174.6
1.45
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
174.6
176
1.4
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
176
177.5
1.5
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
177.5
178.75
1.25
0.05
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
178.75
180
1.25
0.10
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
180
181.25
1.25
0.03
New Bulk Zone
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
181.25
182
0.75
0.06
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
182
183.25
1.25
0.02
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
183.25
184.15
0.9
0.08
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
184.15
185.6
1.45
0.03
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
185.6
186.95
1.35
0.02
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
186.95
188
1.05
0.14
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
188
189
1
0.55
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
189
189.7
0.7
2.07
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
189.7
191
1.3
0.45
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
191
191.9
0.9
0.27
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
191.9
192.6
0.7
0.13
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
192.6
193.5
0.9
0.14
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
193.5
194.7
1.2
0.14
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
194.7
195.6
0.9
3.35
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
195.6
196.6
1
1.51
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
196.6
197.6
1
3.60
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
197.6
198.45
0.85
1.64
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
198.45
199.6
1.15
0.60
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
199.6
201
1.4
0.74
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
201
202.45
1.45
1.49
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
202.45
203.85
1.4
0.30
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
203.85
204.4
0.55
0.33
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
204.4
205.05
0.65
0.68
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
205.05
206
0.95
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
206
207.5
1.5
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
207.5
209
1.5
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
209
210.05
1.05
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
210.05
210.6
0.55
0.70
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
210.6
212
1.4
0.02
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
212
213.5
1.5
0.05
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
213.5
215
1.5
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
215
216.5
1.5
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
216.5
217.5
1
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
217.5
218.5
1
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
218.5
219.1
0.6
0.33
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
219.1
219.85
0.75
1.27
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
219.85
220.85
1
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
220.85
222
1.15
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
222
223
1
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
223
224.25
1.25
0.03
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
224.25
225
0.75
0.58
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
225
226.05
1.05
1.26
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
226.05
227.3
1.25
0.08
|New Bulk Zone
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
227.3
228.6
1.3
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
228.6
229.7
1.1
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
229.7
231.15
1.45
0.50
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
231.15
232.65
1.5
0.44
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
232.65
234.15
1.5
0.15
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
234.15
235.45
1.3
0.03
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
235.45
236.75
1.3
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
236.75
237.9
1.15
0.04
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
237.9
239
1.1
0.28
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
239
239.8
0.8
0.22
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
239.8
240.45
0.65
3.72
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
240.45
241.45
1
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
241.45
242.75
1.3
0.19
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
242.75
244.1
1.35
0.03
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
244.1
245.35
1.25
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
245.35
246.7
1.35
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
246.7
247.3
0.6
0.64
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
247.3
248.35
1.05
0.03
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
248.35
249.25
0.9
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
249.25
250.65
1.4
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
250.65
252
1.35
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
252
253.45
1.45
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
253.45
254.75
1.3
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
254.75
255.5
0.75
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
255.5
256.25
0.75
2.30
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
256.25
257
0.75
0.02
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
257
257.95
0.95
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
257.95
258.8
0.85
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
258.8
259.8
1
0.02
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
259.8
260.75
0.95
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
260.75
261.5
0.75
0.17
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
261.5
262.25
0.75
2.77
Main Vein
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
262.25
263
0.75
32.50
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
263
263.5
0.5
3.79
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
263.5
264.25
0.75
1.67
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
264.25
264.95
0.7
0.94
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
264.95
266
1.05
2.80
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
266
267.3
1.3
0.16
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
267.3
268.4
1.1
0.29
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
268.4
269.15
0.75
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
269.15
269.9
0.75
0.64
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
269.9
271.1
1.2
0.62
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
271.1
271.65
0.55
2.73
Main Vein
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
271.65
272.45
0.8
0.13
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
272.45
273.4
0.95
0.02
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
273.4
274.2
0.8
0.02
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
274.2
274.7
0.5
8.50
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
274.7
275.25
0.55
0.19
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
275.25
276.1
0.85
0.04
Main Vein
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
276.1
277.35
1.25
0.02
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
277.35
278.3
0.95
0.10
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
278.3
279.25
0.95
0.09
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
279.25
280.65
1.4
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
280.65
282
1.35
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
282
283.15
1.15
0.02
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
283.15
284.15
1
0.12
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
284.15
285
0.85
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
285
286
1
0.02
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
286
287
1
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
287
288.5
1.5
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
288.5
290
1.5
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
290
291.5
1.5
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
291.5
293
1.5
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
293
294.45
1.45
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
294.45
295.5
1.05
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
295.5
296
0.5
0.16
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
296
296.5
0.5
0.93
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
296.5
297.1
0.6
0.32
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
297.1
298
0.9
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
298
298.5
0.5
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
298.5
299
0.5
0.14
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
299
300
1
1.49
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
300
301.2
1.2
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
301.2
302.45
1.25
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
302.45
303.9
1.45
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
303.9
305.3
1.4
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
305.3
306.65
1.35
0.03
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
306.65
308
1.35
0.07
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
308
309.35
1.35
0.12
CGFI Bulk
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
309.35
310.7
1.35
0.35
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
310.7
312.05
1.35
0.55
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
312.05
313.4
1.35
0.27
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
313.4
314.7
1.3
0.06
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
314.7
315.9
1.2
0.04
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
315.9
317
1.1
0.16
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
317
318
1
0.32
CGFI Bulk
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
318
319
1
0.04
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
319
319.9
0.9
0.25
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
319.9
320.9
1
0.68
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
320.9
322.2
1.3
0.01
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
322.2
323.4
1.2
0.08
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
323.4
324.1
0.7
0.03
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
324.1
324.6
0.5
0.02
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
324.6
325.55
0.95
0.51
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
325.55
326.75
1.2
0.65
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
326.75
327.8
1.05
0.41
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
327.8
328.8
1
0.49
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
328.8
330
1.2
0.71
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
330
331
1
0.03
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
331
331.5
0.5
0.82
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
331.5
332.45
0.95
0.39
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
332.45
333.45
1
0.58
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
333.45
334.3
0.85
1.23
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
334.3
335.2
0.9
0.75
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
335.2
336.5
1.3
0.44
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
336.5
337.8
1.3
0.26
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
337.8
339
1.2
1.09
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
339
340.4
1.4
26.14
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
340.4
341.7
1.3
0.87
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
341.7
343.05
1.35
0.37
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
343.05
344.35
1.3
1.02
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
344.35
345.3
0.95
0.48
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
345.3
345.95
0.65
0.22
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
345.95
346.6
0.65
0.61
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
346.6
347.6
1
0.76
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
347.6
348.75
1.15
0.22
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
348.75
349.25
0.5
1.02
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
349.25
349.9
0.65
4.17
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
349.9
350.55
0.65
0.45
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
350.55
351.65
1.1
0.35
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
351.65
352.75
1.1
5.85
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
352.75
353.9
1.15
0.50
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
353.9
355
1.1
14.99
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
355
356.2
1.2
0.77
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
356.2
357.4
1.2
0.53
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
357.4
358.55
1.15
0.59
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
358.55
359.45
0.9
0.06
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
359.45
360.4
0.95
0.67
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
360.4
361.6
1.2
0.03
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
361.6
362.75
1.15
0.22
CGFI Bulk
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
362.75
363.95
1.2
0.27
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
363.95
365.25
1.3
0.30
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
365.25
366.3
1.05
0.75
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
366.3
367.5
1.2
1.48
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
367.5
368.75
1.25
0.11
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
368.75
369.75
1
0.08
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
369.75
370.75
1
2.47
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
370.75
371.55
0.8
1.55
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
371.55
372.55
1
1.64
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
372.55
374
1.45
0.24
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
374
375.5
1.5
0.07
|GO_FAA50V10
|SB-2021-025
375.5
376.9
1.4
0.43
|GO_FAA50V10
|Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2021-025 has collar orientation of Azimuth 227; Dip -45. True widths are estimated at 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported includes the most up to date information as of the date of this press release.
Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Talisker Resources Ltd.
Talisker is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 282,403 hectares over 258 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.
For further information please contact Terry Harbort, Chief Executive Officer of Talisker, at terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com .
Related Links
https://taliskerresources.com/
Sample Preparation and QAQC
Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89). Gold in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code - 6 - GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, effective time of the rights provided to New Gold under the Investor Rights Agreement, the completion of New Gold's strategic investment; the completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.
While Talisker considers these statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include market risks and the demand for securities of the Company, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.
The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
Figure 1: Pioneer zone with drill traces of completed drill hole SB-2021-025
Figure 2: Plan view map showing drill hole collar and traces within the Pioneer Zone.
Figure 3: Example of bulk tonnage mineralization within the Granite. Strong Major and Minor veining with pervasive Silica alteration between 349m-358.25m in hole SB-2021-025.
