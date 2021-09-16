Award recognizes SoftServe's unique individual-oriented learning ecosystem focused on personal development of employees and growth of new leaders

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company has won Gold in the Best Advance in Coaching and Mentoring nomination at the 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Leadership Development Awards. The company was recognized for a unique learning ecosystem that implements mentoring and coaching practices to help associates grow, gain new competencies, and hone their leadership skills.

Individual-oriented learning at SoftServe is part of the corporate learning and development ecosystem. SoftServe University offers learning solutions in over 20 different formats. Besides trainings, long-term, conventional, and e-learning programs, mentoring and coaching enable associates to gain knowledge and experience faster, improving employee performance and satisfying the need for individual multicomponent learning that may not be available in group learning. Additionally, mentoring and coaching allow associates to gain the knowledge that is currently in high demand at the company. Other prominent winners in the Coaching and Mentoring category include Bank of America Corporation, Google Cloud, McKinsey Company, TD Bank, and Tata Consultancy Services.

"We started to introduce instruments such as mentoring and coaching about seven years ago," said Nataliya Kuba, Center of Learning Excellence Director at SoftServe. "Mentoring meets the associates' individual needs for development. It's a flexible way to gain new knowledge and skills in partnership with a more experienced colleague. In SoftServe's environment of quick growth, mentoring not only provides for the legacy of competencies and best practices but also allows to maintain and develop the corporate culture. And coaching is the instrument for development and an important part of leadership development. 99% of our mentors and coaches are SoftServe associates, and they amount to over one thousand experts across all of SoftServe's locations."

SoftServe currently has over a thousand active mentoring and coaching pairs, with a new mentor-mentee pair registered every hour. The number of mentors has grown by 67% within the last 12 months. Mentors include SoftServe's co-founders and members of the board, the CEO, and his executive team. The company is a partner of the International Coaching Federation, jointly holding the annual Coaching Week.

SoftServe University is a corporate learning ecosystem established in 2006 with the mission to develop the associates' professional competencies and capabilities. In 2020, the University implemented more than 3,000 educational solutions to support the company's now over 10,000 current associates.

