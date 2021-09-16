At the end of June, Italy's cumulative PV capacity surpassed 22.4 GW. Rooftop PV keeps driving the Italian solar market.Italy installed around 362.4 MW of solar in the first six months of this year, according to new figures from ANIE Rinnovabili, and additional data from grid operator Terna. This result compares to 259 MW in the first half of 2020 and 231 MW in the same period a year earlier. The 2020 statistics, however, did not include a 103 MW solar plant that Danish developer European Energy built in the southern region of Apulia and which began commercial operations in late June of last ...

