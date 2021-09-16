Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises Outdoor Living Brands on Its Acquisition by Lynx Franchising

Latest Boxwood transaction continues its status as a premier M&A advisor for leading franchise brands

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the sale of Outdoor Living Brands to Lynx Franchising, a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners.

Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank based in Jupiter, FL, acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Outdoor Living Brands ("OLB") on the transaction. The sale is the latest in a string of high-profile transactions in which Boxwood Partners advised. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This marks Boxwood's sixth deal of 2021 and its fourth franchisor transaction of the year. The transaction was led by J. Patrick Galleher (Managing Partner), Brian Alas (Managing Director), Dan Martinson (Associate), Dan Alfano (Associate) and Colby Carter (Analyst).

"It was a pleasure to work with the Outdoor Living Brands team on this transaction," said Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner of Boxwood Partners. "They have built the premier outdoor service franchisor in the sector and the deal with LYNX Franchising will position OLB for additional success in the future."

Outdoor Living Brands is the market-leading franchisor of premium residential and commercial outdoor living services. The franchise has three established national brands - Archadeck, Conserva Irrigation and Outdoor Lighting Perspectives - that offer more than 75 years of combined experience. Their core service offerings focus on designing, building, lighting, irrigating, and maintaining outdoor living environments.

"We sincerely appreciate Boxwood Partners' services as our sell-side advisor in this transaction," said Chris Grandpre, Chairman and CEO of Outdoor Living Brands. "Their experience and knowledge of service brands, the franchise landscape, and how investors evaluate franchise assets was an invaluable part of this transaction. As a former investment banker myself, I know firsthand how the Boxwood team went above and beyond to help us manage an intensive transaction process so we wouldn't be distracted from the day-to-day demands of running the business. A fantastic result was achieved in a faster than average timeframe that positions Outdoor Living Brands for continued success in partnership with LYNX Franchising and MidOcean Partners."

LYNX Franchising is a leading multi-brand franchise platform focused on B2B services offering commercial cleaning, fabrics and electronics restoration, and virtual office service and space solutions. Outdoor Living Brands joins JAN-PRO, Intelligent Office and FRSTeam as LYNX Franchising's collection of national brands.

"OLB has established itself as the leading outdoor home services franchisor in the market," said Brian Alas, Managing Director of Boxwood Partners. "OLB's new partnership will allow it to become the foundation of Lynx's expansion into residential services, providing the support to reinvest in organic growth and acquire emerging home service concepts."

Dick Lewis and Kayla Herrin with Smith Hulsey & Busey and Liz Dillon and Eli Bensignor with Lathrop GPM served as legal counsel to Outdoor Living Brands. Ken Doty, Hal Miley and Anne Crowell of Elliot Davis served as the accounting advisor to Outdoor Living Brands.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Outdoor Living Brands

Outdoor Living Brands offers exciting franchise opportunities in the growing outdoor living niche. Their multiple, complementary franchise businesses create synergies and cross-promotional opportunities designed to enhance the operational and financial horizons of all franchisees. Currently, Outdoor Living Brands offers three franchise business models: Archadeck, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives and Conserva Irrigation.

For more information about Outdoor Living Brands, please visit https://www.outdoorlivingbrands.com/.

About LYNX Franchising

LYNX Franchising is a leading multi-brand franchise platform focused on B2B services offering commercial cleaning, fabrics and electronics restoration, and virtual office service and space solutions through its three brands: JAN-PRO, FRSTeam, and Intelligent Office. The Company's geographic reach of nearly 225 franchised and company-owned locations creates a national platform that is recognized as one of the leading franchisors in the industry. LYNX Franchising is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

For more information, please visit www.lynxfranchising.com.

About MidOcean Partners

Established in 2003, MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager that specializes in middle market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since inception, the focus of MidOcean Private Equity has been on high-quality middle market companies with attractive strategic, operational and financial growth opportunities in the consumer and business services sectors. Established in 2009, MidOcean Credit currently manages over $7.5 billion across a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"), and customized separately managed accounts as of December 31, 2020.

For more information, please visit

https://www.midoceanpartners.com/

