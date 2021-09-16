Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals im Rallyemodus! Aber jetzt wirklich krass!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P6MY ISIN: CA69526L4001 Ticker-Symbol: 2NKM 
Tradegate
16.09.21
15:30 Uhr
0,349 Euro
+0,042
+13,68 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PACTON GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PACTON GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3300,34915:31
0,3300,34915:31
ACCESSWIRE
16.09.2021 | 14:08
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pacton Gold: Pacton Hits Mineralization in Multiple Holes; Increases Interest in Sidace Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce assays from Phase II of the 18-hole winter drill program (Table 1) at the Sidace project in Red Lake, Ontario. Drilling intercepted mineralization in 7 out of 8 holes and, of particular note, extended the Upper Duck zone down plunge, as well as along strike in multiple horizons including 20.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m. These results follow the successful Phase I drilling which hit high-grade and widespread mineralization and extended the Main Zone in all directions including 9.0 g/t Au over 2.3 m. Additionally, pursuant to the Company's agreement with its joint venture partner, Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN), Pacton has now increased its interest in the Sidace project to 46.7%.

Sidace News Highlights

  • Drilling complete. Both phases of the winter drill program have been completed for a total of 11,575 m in 18 holes. The drill program was conducted with Pacton as Operator and was completed on time and under budget.
  • Upper Duck Zone Extended. Phase II successfully targeted extensions of gold mineralization at the Upper Duck zone along strike and down plunge to the north. Mineralization at the Main, Upper Duck and Anderson zones remains open along strike and at depth.
  • Pacton increases interest in Sidace Project. The total cost of the completed program was $1.9M with Pacton contributing $1.7M and Evolution contributing $250K. Pacton has increased its interest in the project from 39.5% by diluting Evolution for an updated ownership of 46.7% Pacton and 53.3% Evolution.
  • Next steps. A downhole televiewer survey will be completed by Pacton to collect in situ structural data on the drill holes to enhance geological modelling and guide targeting for a follow up drill program. Pacton is currently prioritizing the next round of drill targets and is working with Evolution Mining to determine the next steps for exploration at the project.
  • Change of Assay Laboratory.As a result of the continued assay backlog at the Red Lake laboratory caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Pacton will now transport future samples from the Red Lake projects to an alternate region for analysis.

Sidace Winter Program Highlights

  • Drilling Extends Main and Upper Duck zones; Confirms High-Grade and Widespread Gold Mineralization. Seventeen out of eighteen holes intercepted gold mineralization, extending the Main zone along strike and at depth, and extending the Upper Duck zone down plunge and along strike to the north (Figures 1 and 2).
  • Continuity of mineralization. Results have confirmed the geological modelling developed by Pacton's technical team. Gold is hosted in smoky quartz veinlets within a major shear zone hosted in quartz-sericite schist. Mineralization includes arsenopyrite, realgar, pyrite and visible gold.
  • SDC-20-003 intersected 9.0 g/t Au over 2.3 m, extending the main zone by 200 m at depth (Figure 3).
  • SDC-20-005 intersected widespread mineralization with 1.3 g/t Au over 75.2 m including 4.5 g/t Au over 5.2 m approximately 200 m below surface and 1.3 g/t Au over 30.9 m approximately 150 m below surface (Figure 4).
  • SDC-20-009 intersected 1.5 g/t Au over 61.2 m including 4.7 g/t Au over 3.0 m and 10.0 g/t Au over 1.0 m (Figure 5).
  • SDC-21-017 extends the modelled gold zones at the Upper Duck zone down plunge with 2.9 g/t Au over 3.5 m including 7.3 g/t Au over 1.0 m.
  • SDC-21-018 intersected high-grade gold mineralization at the Upper Duck zone, extending mineralization along strike to the north in multiple horizons with 20.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 9.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m (Figure 6).

Nav Dhaliwal, Interim President and CEO for Pacton, commented, "We have met our top goals with our first drill program at the Sidace gold project: confirmation of high-grade mineralization and expansion of the two most promising zones. We are very pleased with the results and have now increased our percentage of interest in the project. We are looking forward to the next round of field work at Sidace and will be working closely with our joint venture partner, Evolution Mining, with the aim of continued project growth."

Table 1. Significant results from the 2020-2021 drill campaign at the Sidace project.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au (g/t)

Metal Factor (g/t * m)

Zone

SDC-20-001

246.0

248.0

2.0

4.6

9.2

Main

SDC-20-002

489.0

492.0

3.0

1.3

3.9

Main

534.0

538.0

4.0

1.0

4.0

Main

552.0

553.0

1.0

2.7

2.7

Main

SDC-20-003

540.5

566.0

25.5

1.0

25.5

Main

560.0

562.0

2.0

1.4

2.8

Main

565.0

568.0

3.0

1.0

3.0

Main

670.8

673.0

2.3

9.0

20.3

Main

SDC-20-004

434.0

435.0

1.0

1.7

1.7

Main

496.0

506.0

10.0

2.0

20.0

Main

SDC-20-005

180.1

211.0

30.9

1.3

40.2

Main

Including

182.0

188.0

6.0

3.3

19.8

Main

And

201.0

203.0

2.0

1.3

2.6

Main

And

206.0

211.0

5.0

2.1

10.5

Main

235.8

311.0

75.2

1.3

97.8

Main

Including

235.8

241.0

5.2

4.5

23.4

Main

And

248.0

250.0

2.0

3.6

7.2

Main

And

276.0

278.0

2.0

4.4

8.8

Main

SDC-20-006

206.0

219.0

13.0

1.7

22.1

Main

Including

208.0

210.0

2.0

6.5

13.0

Main

SDC-20-007

801.7

803.6

1.9

1.8

3.4

Main

1101.0

1103.0

2.0

6.2

12.4

Main

SDC-20-008

33.0

34.0

1.0

1.1

1.1

Main

268.2

276.0

7.8

1.0

7.8

Main

331.0

334.0

3.0

1.3

3.9

Main

SDC-20-009

251.8

313.0

61.2

1.5

91.8

Main

Including

258.0

260.0

2.0

4.7

9.4

Main

And

262.0

265.0

3.0

4.7

14.0

Main

And

283.0

284.0

1.0

10.0

10.0

Main

319.0

321.0

2.0

1.2

2.5

Main

324.0

329.0

5.0

1.7

8.6

Main

362.0

364.0

2.0

1.1

2.1

Main

SDC-20-010

542.0

543.0

1.0

3.3

3.3

Main

880.0

901.0

21.0

1.4

29.4

Main

976.0

987.0

11.0

3.3

35.8

Main

Including

983.0

987.0

4.0

7.1

28.5

Main

999.0

1004.0

5.0

2.2

11.2

Main

1032.0

1033.0

1.0

1.1

1.1

Main

SDC-21-012

151.4

152.7

1.3

1.0

1.3

Upper Duck

314.0

315.0

1.0

1.5

1.5

Upper Duck

368.0

369.0

1.0

2.3

2.3

Upper Duck

464.0

467.2

3.2

1.5

4.9

Upper Duck

SDC-21-013

103.0

105.0

2.0

1.9

3.7

Anderson

260.0

261.0

1.0

4.3

4.3

Anderson

348.0

350.0

2.0

2.2

4.4

Anderson

405.0

406.4

1.4

2.5

3.4

Anderson

SDC-21-014

359.0

360.0

1.0

1.1

1.1

Anderson

378.0

379.0

1.0

1.7

1.7

Anderson

444.5

446.0

1.5

1.2

1.8

Anderson

563.0

564.0

1.0

1.1

1.1

Anderson

599.0

600.0

1.0

1.6

1.6

Anderson

SDC-21-015

61.0

62.0

1.0

1.5

1.5

Anderson

351.0

352.0

1.0

1.3

1.3

Anderson

SDC-21-016

127.0

128.0

1.0

3.3

3.3

Upper Duck

218.0

220.0

2.0

1.7

3.3

Upper Duck

385.0

386.0

1.0

2.2

2.2

Upper Duck

515.3

516.7

1.3

2.9

3.8

Upper Duck

546.0

547.5

1.5

4.2

6.2

Upper Duck

593.0

594.0

1.0

2.3

2.3

Upper Duck

SDC-21-017

127.0

128.0

1.0

6.8

6.8

Upper Duck

271.0

272.0

1.0

1.1

1.1

Upper Duck

391.7

393.0

1.3

1.4

1.8

Upper Duck

400.4

401.2

0.8

3.3

2.6

Upper Duck

459.0

462.5

3.5

2.9

10.0

Upper Duck

Including

461.5

462.5

1.0

7.3

7.3

Upper Duck

553.7

554.4

0.7

7.2

5.0

Upper Duck

580.0

581.2

1.2

2.3

2.8

Upper Duck

SDC-21-018

155.0

156.0

1.0

20.6

20.6

Upper Duck

160.0

161.0

1.0

1.1

1.1

Upper Duck

222.0

223.0

1.0

1.2

1.2

Upper Duck

539.0

540.0

1.0

9.6

9.6

Upper Duck

582.0

583.0

1.0

6.6

6.6

Upper Duck

Note: Reported intervals in this news release are downhole widths as true widths have not been determined.

Figure 1. Long section showing the Upper Duck and Main zones at the Sidace project with results from Phase I drilling.

Figure 2. Plan view of Phase I drilling results at the Main Zone of the Sidace project. Recent drilling was successful in extending the Main Zone along strike to the northeast and southwest and at depth.

Figure 3. Cross section showing SDC-20-003 which intersected 9.0 g/t Au over 2.3 m and 1.0 g/t Au over 25.5 m at the Main zone.

Figure 4. Cross section showing SDC-20-005 which intersected 1.3 g/t Au over 75.2 m including 4.5 g/t Au over 5.2 m and 1.3 g/t Au over 30.9 m at the Main zone. Historic gold intersections labeled in grey.

Figure 5. Cross section showing SDC-20-009 which intersected 1.5 g/t Au over 61.2 m including 4.7 g/t Au over 3.0 m and 10.0 g/t Au over 1.0 m. Historic gold intersections labeled in grey.

Figure 6. Cross section showing SDC-21-018 which intersected 20.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m.

About the Sidace Project

The Sidace property is located 28 km northeast of the town of Red Lake, at the northern extent of the Red Lake Greenstone belt. The project is an advanced gold project with three distinct zones of mineralization and more than 80,000 m of drilling. Sidace is a joint venture project between Evolution Mining (53.3%) and Pacton Gold (46.7%) with Evolution's ownership undergoing dilution in the current program.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada. The Company also owns a strategic portfolio of prospective projects in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining is a leading, growth-focused global mid-tier gold miner. Evolution operates four wholly-owned mines in Australia - Cowal in New South Wales, Mungari in Western Australia and Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland. The Company also holds an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold mine in Queensland, Australia. In April 2020 Evolution acquired a 100% interest in the Red Lake gold mine in Ontario, Canada.

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled at a secure core processing facility in Red Lake, Ontario. Core samples from the drill program are cut in half using a diamond cutting saw with half sent for assay at SGS Mineral Services lab in Red Lake, Ontario. The other half is secured and retained at a secure storage facility. All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning greater than 10.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of Pacton's quality control/quality assurance program.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Ginn, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and a director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.

Nav Dhaliwal
Interim President and CEO

For more information, please contact 1-(855)-584-0258 or info@pactongold.com.

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including, but not limited to the Company achieving success in exploring its properties and the impact on the Company of these events, including the effect on its share price. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances. References to other issuers with nearby projects is for information purposes only and there are no assurances the Company will achieve similar results.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pacton Gold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664315/Pacton-Hits-Mineralization-in-Multiple-Holes-Increases-Interest-in-Sidace-Gold-Project

PACTON GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.