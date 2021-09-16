DMI Certification Also Joins Kaplan Credegree Program To Enhance Job Readiness and Marketability of Students

To help business professionals develop the knowledge and skills they need to compete in the digitally accelerating economy, Kaplan, Inc., one of the world's most diversified global education organizations, today announced an agreement with Digital Marketing Institute (DMI) to deliver DMI's industry-leading digital marketing certification program to its global client base.

As part of the agreement, the Digital Marketing PRO course will be available through the Kaplan Credegree Program, which enables college students to complete their four-year degree while earning industry-recognized credentials that are highly valued by employers. Digital Marketing Professional is a dual certification program recognized by the American Marketing Association (AMA).

Upon successful completion of the Digital Marketing Professional program, U.S. professionals will earn two internationally recognized industry certifications: the DMI Certified Digital Marketing Professional (CDMP) and the AMA Professional Certified Marketer (PCM) in Digital Marketing. The course covers topics that include digital strategy, content marketing, social media marketing, analytics, customer experience (CX), search engine optimization (SEO), and email marketing.

"In our competitive and transforming economy, companies are looking for employees who can demonstrate that they will make an immediate impact on the business," said DMI Head of Group Strategy Development, Michael Goeden. "With many organizations challenged to address a digital skills gap, those professionals earning digital marketing certifications through the Kaplan program will stand apart among job candidates and will bring the needed knowledge and always-relevant experience to help marketing organizations improve and succeed."

"As today's careers demand a strong and proven digital skillset, we strategically sought DMI as a partner to help us deliver the most modernized and innovative learning solution that aligns with the demands of the workplace," said Joyce Schnur, Kaplan Senior Vice President of Product Strategy. "Our agreement with this global industry leader will empower our clients to develop the critical marketing skills that businesses require today, while arming them with internationally recognized certification that puts them on the path to career success."

About the Digital Marketing Institute (DMI)

As the global standard in digital marketing professional learning and certification, DMI develops leading players of the most exciting game in the world.

Founded in Ireland, DMI has offices in the U.S. and Australia, over 150,000 Members, and partners in more than 150 countries. It works with colleges, universities, and businesses of all sizes to provide marketing professionals with the skills, confidence, and industry know-how to stay relevant and to make an impact in an always evolving digital world.

DMI is backed by Spectrum Equity, a leading U.S.-based growth equity firm.

About Kaplan

Kaplan provides individuals, universities, and businesses a broad array of educational services, including higher and professional education, test preparation, language training, corporate and leadership training, and student recruitment, online enablement and other university support services. With operations in nearly 30 countries, Kaplan serves nearly 1.1 million students each year and has partnerships with 2,000-plus universities, colleges, and schools/school districts, and more than 4,000 businesses globally. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information, please visit kaplan.com.

