Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) is continuing to promote accessible tourism across Japan, aiming to help realize a symbiotic society and make it a country that welcomes all tourists and which everyone can enjoy visiting. This follows Tokyo's successful hosting of the Paralympic Games for the second time, which has helped to raise awareness of diversity in Japan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005415/en/

Wheelchair paragliding over Lake Biwa (c)MPG Biwako

Japan's hosting of the Olympic and Paralympic Games has inspired Japan to develop further as a travel destination that not only attracts but also welcomes and embraces all kinds of people from many different countries. JNTO is seizing the opportunity of the Games to showcase Japan and its many attractions, and thereby to encourage people to start dreaming about future trips to the country once restrictions are lifted and it becomes completely safe to resume traveling.

In advance of the Tokyo 2020 Games, local governments across Japan started to take steps to facilitate barrier-free movement and ensure accessibility for travelers of all ages, languages, and disabilities. Barrier-free movement encompasses more than accessible stations and facilities it also includes the availability of barrier-free information, such as advanced signage for those with impaired sight, and "soft" aspects such as mindsets in host communities that are accepting of racial differences or disabilities.

Japan has leveraged a number of recent international sporting events to increase opportunities for people with disabilities to play active roles in society. This has included the promoting of "barrier-free minds" aimed at encouraging everyone to respect and support each other's individuality. The Japanese public is being encouraged to dismantle social barriers so that people will feel more relaxed talking with others including visitors from overseas.

The JNTO website provides general information on accessible tourism, providing tips for those planning to visit Japan and aimed at providing all tourists with an improved experience, including wheelchair users, those with visual or hearing impairments, senior citizens, and families with young children.

Everyone is welcome in Japan!

Stories regarding accessible travel in Japan:

The Second Tokyo Paralympics: Making Japan a Friendly Place for the Disabled

Experience Universal Sports Activities in the Mountains, Sea and Sky of Japan

Go Where You Want to Go: A Foreign Perspective on Barrier-free Japan

JNTO hopes that the athletes and all others who came to Japan during the Olympic and Paralympic Games experienced some of the country's famed hospitality, and that they will be eager to come back one day-not only to Tokyo or other popular cities but also to local regions-for some amazing experiences.

Japan has a host of regional wonderful attractions, many of them still unknown, and JNTO will continue to actively promote the splendor of the country and make Japan a destination of choice in the post-pandemic world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005415/en/

Contacts:

Tokyo 2020 Projects Section

Global Projects Department, JNTO

Yuka Endo

PR2020@jnto.go.jp