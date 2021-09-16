Combination of leading SOS1::pan-KRAS inhibitor with the first US FDA approved KRAS G12C inhibitor has the potential to demonstrate additional therapeutic benefit for people living with KRAS G12C mutated cancers

KRAS G12C The new clinical partnership adds to Boehringer Ingelheim's comprehensive program investigating combinations of its SOS1::pan-KRAS inhibitor, BI 1701963 with potentially synergistic approaches

Boehringer Ingelheim today announced a clinical phase I collaboration with Amgen to evaluate the combination of BI 1701963, the first and most advanced SOS1::pan-KRAS inhibitor exhibiting activity against a broad spectrum of KRAS alleles, and LUMAKRAS (sotorasib), the first US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved KRASG12C inhibitor for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The trial will investigate potential synergistic effects of this combination, possibly improving therapeutic outcomes beyond those of KRASG12C inhibitor therapy alone, specifically for people living with lung and colorectal cancers.

Preclinical data suggest that the combination of a KRASG12C inhibitor with a SOS1::pan-KRAS inhibitor may result in increased anti-tumor activity in KRAS G12C-driven cancers based on the complementary mechanisms of these targeted oncology agents.1 2 By shifting the equilibrium from active KRAS towards the inactive form, SOS1::pan-KRAS inhibitors have the potential to sensitize KRAS G12C-mutant tumors to covalent KRASG12C inhibitors that bind to inactive KRAS. In addition, SOS1 inhibitors block feedback reactivation which occurs upon pathway inhibition.

"We are excited to partner with Amgen, who have pioneered KRAS G12C inhibition, and to further expand our program to make a difference for people living with KRAS-driven cancers," said Francesco Di Marco, Ph.D., Corporate Senior Vice President, Global Therapy Area Head Oncology at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Boehringer Ingelheim follows an 'all-in' research approach to taking cancer on, including the first and most advanced SOS1::pan-KRAS inhibitor which we investigate in several combinations and cancer types to realize even more opportunities to deliver potential therapeutic benefits to cancer patients."

Under the terms of the non-exclusive collaboration, Amgen will be the sponsor of the trial and Boehringer Ingelheim and Amgen will jointly share the costs of and oversee clinical development for the combined therapy.

About BI 1701963

BI 1701963 is an investigational, orally available small molecule, that binds to the catalytic domain of SOS1 preventing the interaction with inactive KRAS. This reduces the formation of active KRAS and in consequence inhibits MAPK pathway signaling in KRAS-dependent cancers. SOS1 inhibition also simultaneously blocks feedback driven reactivation of the MAPK pathway. The selective inhibition of SOS1 is a therapeutic concept that could allow KRAS blockade irrespective of KRAS mutation type (pan-KRAS approach). SOS1::KRAS inhibitors exhibit activity on a broad spectrum of KRAS alleles, including all major G12D/V/C and G13D oncoproteins, as published by Hofmann MH, et al. in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR). BI 1701963 is currently being evaluated in phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced KRAS-mutated cancers to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties, and preliminary efficacy of BI 1701963 alone and in combination with MEK inhibitors, KRASG12C inhibitors or irinotecan.

