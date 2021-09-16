

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French medical devices maker BIOCORP announced Thursday an agreement with Merck (MKGAY.PK), a science and technology company for the development and supply of a specific version of Mallya device to monitor treatment adherence in the field of Human Growth Hormone or HGH.



Following the development of the device, the companies plan to market the product on a global scale.



Following the completion of different milestones, Merck will pay around 3 million euros for the development of the specific solution. After the development phase, BIOCORP will manufacture the commercial units on behalf of Merck, which will generate additional revenues.



Mallya, manufactured in Clermont-Ferrand in France, is a Bluetooth enabled clip-on device for pen injectors. It collects dose and time of each injection and transfers information in real time to a companion software.



The device will help patients, including children and teenagers, automatically keep track of their HGH daily injection and monitor adherence with their treatment plan.



The company noted that Mallya is the first in its category to receive the CE-mark (medical device). Commercial versions for insulin pen injectors are already available and distributed in Europe and other geographies.



[corrects and replaces Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) with Merck (MKGAY.PK)]



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MERCK KGAA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de