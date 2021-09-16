Nasdaq Tallinn: Listing of AS Tallink Grupp additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-09-16 14:25 CEST -- On September 16, 2021, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application of AS Tallink Grupp and to list its 73,687,024 additional shares on Baltic Main List. Proceeding from the above, 73,687,024 additional shares of AS Tallink Grupp will be listed on Friday, September 17, 2021 or on a date close to it in case of any unexpected circumstances. Thus, altogether 743,569,064 shares of Tallink Grupp (ISIN: EE3100004466) will be traded under the trading code TAL1T on or about September 17, 2021. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.