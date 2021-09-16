Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.09.2021
East Africa Metals im Rallyemodus! Aber jetzt wirklich krass!
WKN: A0HNKY ISIN: EE3100004466 Ticker-Symbol: T5N 
Frankfurt
16.09.21
08:01 Uhr
0,605 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
16.09.2021 | 14:29
Nasdaq Tallinn: Listing of AS Tallink Grupp additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-09-16 14:25 CEST --


On September 16, 2021, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to
approve the additional listing application of AS Tallink Grupp and to list its
73,687,024 additional shares on Baltic Main List. 

Proceeding from the above, 73,687,024 additional shares of AS Tallink Grupp
will be listed on Friday, September 17, 2021 or on a date close to it in case
of any unexpected circumstances. 

Thus, altogether 743,569,064 shares of Tallink Grupp (ISIN: EE3100004466) will
be traded under the trading code TAL1T on or about September 17, 2021. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
