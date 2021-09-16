Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.09.2021
East Africa Metals im Rallyemodus! Aber jetzt wirklich krass!
16.09.2021 | 14:29
First North Denmark: Re-Match Holding A/S

Re-Match Holding A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First
North Premier Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is
expected to be 12 October 2021. The admission to trading is conditional upon
that Re-Match Holding A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified shareholders
and sufficient free float. 

The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 4
October 2021 at 16:00 CET at the latest. 



Name:             Re-Match Holding     
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:             DK0061553674       
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          RMATCH          
-------------------------------------------------------
Volume:            29,218,514 shares    
-------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 35465529         
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:          DKK 1          
-------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1            
-------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North Denmark / 100
-------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table 
-------------------------------------------------------
Mic code:           DSME           
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         235074          
-------------------------------------------------------



ICB-klassifikation:

Industry   Supersector  
----------------------------
65 Utilities 6510 Utilities
----------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015784
