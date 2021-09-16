ev Transportation Services Inc.: evTS to Showcase FireFly ESV at City of New York's Annual Equipment and Vehicle Show

New York City Operates a 30,000 Vehicle Fleet; Recently Enacted Plan to Decarbonize Fleet by 2040

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced that it will exhibit its flagship FireFly® ESV to municipal fleet operators at the 32nd Annual Equipment & Vehicle Show hosted by the City of New York's Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) on September 22nd, 2021 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens, New York.

The annual show highlights vendors who support NYC's Clean Fleet and Vision Zero initiatives, including vehicles and equipment leveraging alternative fuels or emissions reduction technologies, along with the latest in light and heavy-duty vehicles and fleet services.

NYC Fleet operates over 30,000 owned and leased vehicles - the largest municipal fleet in the United States - and recently enacted a Clean Fleet Transition Plan to decarbonize its fleet by 2040. evTS' New York Regional Dealer, Malvese Equipment Co., will be in attendance to display the FireFly ESV configured for fleet operations.

"New York City's fleet seeks to be the greenest in the nation, and nearly $1 billion is already spent annually on fleet repair, fueling and procurement - representing an immense opportunity," said evTS Chairman and CEO David Solomont. "We are excited to showcase the FireFly ESV to such a forward-thinking audience, who are fully committed to fleet-wide electrification."

Otto Cooley, Senior Vice President of Malvese Equipment Company, added: "Malvese Equipment Co., Inc. looks forward to teaming up with evTS to display the FireFly at the NYC Fleet/DCAS Show. Our goal will be to introduce the City of New York to the advantages of this vehicle and it's technology as they continue to add electric vehicles to their fleet."

ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, all-electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company's flagship product, the FireFly ESV is aimed at the essential services transportation and urban e-mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 400,000 vehicles, or roughly $10 billion annually. End user applications for the Company's vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery.

