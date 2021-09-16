A Business Resilience Podcast Hosted by Brian Zawada and Cheyene Marling

Castellan Solutions, the largest, global provider of business continuity and operational resilience solutions, officially launched its "Business, Interrupted" podcast today hosted by Brian Zawada, COO of Castellan, and Cheyene Marling, Managing Director of BC Management.

"'Business, Interrupted' takes listeners on a guided journey of self-reflection learning from the world's best leaders and providing actionable insights to help our audience get ready for any challenge that comes their way," stated Marling.

"The past two years have taught us that disruption is no longer a 'what if' conversation," added Zawada. "By launching this podcast, we aim to share our knowledge and the experience of others through in-depth conversations to give the audience complete confidence in maintaining business as usual no matter the disruption."

Season One features weekly episodes that cover two formats: "Leaders" and "Scenarios."

"Leaders," hosted by Marling, highlights conversations with a wide-variety of experts as they unpack career changing moments where they could have stepped down, but instead stepped up to ensure business as usual.

"Scenarios," hosted by Zawada, covers real-life situations or hot topics and provides the audience with insights, advice, lessons learned, and resources needed for real-world application.

The first "Leaders" episode is now available where you'll hear our guest reflect on his experience as Deputy CIO for the City of New York during 9/11 and how the lessons he learned back then have influenced his career and leadership for the last 20 years.

Listen to Episode 001 here or wherever you get your podcasts, and make sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode.

"Business, Interrupted" is produced by Share Your Genius and available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

About Castellan Solutions

As the largest provider of business continuity and operational resilience solutions spanning consulting, software, managed services, and staffing Castellan is uniquely positioned to help clients find the right balance of risk tolerance and resilience to protect their employees, brand, and bottom-line. Leveraging a proprietary proven process for driving business continuity success, Castellan partners with clients to establish a clear vision, drive real results, and provide on-going support from their community of business continuity experts. Castellan helps clients replace uncertainty with confidence. Now you're ready.TM

Castellan is strategically and financially backed by Resurgens Technology Partners.

For more information, visit castellanbc.com.

