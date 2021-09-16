Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Kiliaro AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (479/21)

Listing of Kiliaro AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden On request of Kiliaro AB, company registration number 556955-4271, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from September 17, 2021. Shares Short name: KILI ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 8,855,308 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016275333 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 234593 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556955-4271 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: KILI TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to 1,573,382 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: SEK 6,60 during the period September 12, 2022 - September 26, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: September 12, 2022- September 26, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: September 22, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016288559 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 234594 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.