GlobeNewswire
16.09.2021 | 14:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Kiliaro AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (479/21)

Listing of Kiliaro AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden

On request of Kiliaro AB, company registration number 556955-4271, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden with effect from September 17, 2021. 



Shares

Short name:               KILI          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 8,855,308        
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016275333      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             234593         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556955-4271       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Equity Rights

Short name:           KILI TO1                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of warrants to  1,573,382                    
 be listed:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:             SEK 6,60 during the period September 12, 2022 - 
                 September 26, 2022               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:      September 12, 2022- September 26, 2022     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:        September 22, 2022               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:           SE0016288559                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:           1                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:         234594                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         First North STO/8                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:        MiFID II tick size table            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:            SSME                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:        SEK                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
