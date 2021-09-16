The Summit, Taking Place on September 30, Includes Insights on Digital Workspace Experience, End-User Computing, and Application Performance

Login VSI, the company dedicated to maximizing the end-user experience, announced today the speakers and programming for its Login VSI Summit, which will be hosted virtually on September 30, 2021.

This year's event will bring together IT professionals and inspiring keynote speakers worldwide to explore the latest trends, solutions, and best practices in the digital workspace. The event will feature fresh perspectives from a series of experts, including:

Mark Bowker Sr. Analyst, ESG

Brian Madden Technologist, VMware

Christiaan Brinkhoff Principal PM, Microsoft

Login VSI will deliver insightful keynotes from experts and thought leaders.

Keynote: ESG Analyst, Mark Bowker, will share how deploying a testing factory improves the digital workspace experience. With the rate of change to the desktop image accelerating to near-continuous, automation has been a lifeline for the EUC Engineer. But automation without testing is simply a way to get to a disaster faster. This conversation will focus on the need to build up an automated testing capability to match the scale and velocity of deployed changes, thereby allowing the EUC Engineer to focus only on those changes that fail to pass, rather than trying to find the needle in the haystack.

Keynote: VMware Technologist Brian Madden will share his perspective on VDI performance. We all know VDI got a "boost" due to the pandemic but is that a one-time thing or permanent? And what about this whole "future of work" and hybrid working? Is that better for VDI or worse? Since everything this week is about VDI performance, it's worth looking at how VDI will evolve over the next few years and how it will fit into the broader EUC landscape moving forward.

The event will include the opportunity to participate in interactive networking with live chat and Q&A, and expert sessions on a broad range of topics, such as:

Digital Workspace Experience

Application Performance

End-User Computing

EUC Change Testing

This year's virtual experience will feature an "engagement zone" where attendees can connect with Login VSI's sponsors. The platform provides access to the entire event with opportunities to watch sessions live or on-demand, chat with experts and session speakers, and network.

Login VSI is also proud to announce this year's sponsors, including:

Platinum Sponsors: Cisco, NetApp, Nutanix, Parallels RAS.

Gold Sponsors: IGEL, 10Zig, XenTegra, Flexxible IT.

The interactive event will occur between 11:00 am 3:00 pm ET, with free registration available to all attendees. Visit the Login VSI Summit website to register.

About Login VSI

Login VSI tests, benchmarks, and validates corporate employee digital workspaces. Our flagship product, Login Enterprise, is an automated testing platform that predicts performance, ensuring business continuity and reducing risk. Login Enterprise tests from pre-production thru to production, testing the application and desktop as a whole, ensuring an optimal end-user experience. Login Enterprise also includes standard "out-of-the-box" application template workloads. Login VSI has over 400 customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit www.loginvsi.com.

