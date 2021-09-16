Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (TSXV: MTB) (OTCQB: MBYMF) (FSE: M9UA) ("Mountain Boy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Fraser Ruth as Manager of Investor Relations and the engagement of Kirsti Mattson as a media relations consultant. Fraser and Kirsti are key components in Mountain Boy's strategy to raise its profile with current and potential investors and the media as the Company moves forward with the exploration programs in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

Lawrence Roulston, President and CEO, stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Fraser and Kirsti to our team. Fraser will give Mountain Boy a strong presence in the market and amongst investors. Kirsti's extensive experience and contacts will help raise the profile of the Company within the mining and financial communities. These moves are important as we continue our exploration programs on multiple properties in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia."

Prior to joining Mountain Boy, Fraser worked for a Toronto-based investor relations and corporate communications consulting firm. Fraser focused on helping junior mining and resource companies engage new, existing and prospective shareholders to increase awareness, gain access to capital and create shareholder value. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Marketing. With a diversified background in investor relations and communications, Fraser will be focusing on raising the Company's visibility within the investment community.

Kirsti Mattson has over 30 years of experience in media and corporate communications with a focus on junior precious metal exploration and development companies.

Fraser has been granted 200,000 stock options and Kirsti has been granted 350,000 stock options, all exercisable at C$0.21 per share for a period of 5 years, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's stock option plan.

All of us at Mountain Boy offer a huge thank you to Nancy Curry for the exceptional service she provided to the Company as Vice President, Investor Relations and wish her well in her new position.

About Mountain Boy Minerals

Mountain Boy has six active projects spanning 604 square kilometres (60,398 hectares) in the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia.

The flagship American Creek project is centered on the historic Mountain Boy silver mine and is just north of the past producing Red Cliff gold and copper mine (in which the Company holds an interest). The American Creek project is road accessible and 20 km from the deep-water port of Stewart. On the BA property, 178 drill holes have outlined a substantial zone of silver-lead-zinc mineralization located 4 km from the highway. Work this year is aimed at extending that zone with drilling due to begin in August. Surprise Creek is interpreted to be hosted by the same prospective stratigraphy as the BA property and hosts multiple occurrences of silver, gold and base metals. On the Theia project, work by Mountain Boy and previous explorers has outlined a silver bearing mineralized trend 500 meters long, highlighted by a 2020 grab sample that returned 39 kg per tonne silver (1,100 ounces per ton). Southmore is located in the midst of some of the largest deposits in the Golden Triangle. It was explored in the 1980s through the early 1990s, and largely overlooked until Mountain Boy consolidated the property and confirmed the presence of multiple occurrences of gold, copper, lead and zinc. A property wide Skytem survey has been completed. The Telegraph project, acquired in May 2021, has a similar geological setting to major gold and copper-gold deposits in the Golden Triangle. Exploration this season has been organized in two phases. Phase one is now complete and phase two is set to begin in September.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96729