Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Canada Computational Unlimited Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (the "Company" or "CCU.ai") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at the opening of the market day as of September 16th, 2021 under the stock symbol 'SATO'.

Key Highlights

Fully operational, high-grade, 100% renewable energy crypto mining facility in place

Successfully mining Bitcoins since 2017 and Ethereum since 2021

150 PHs equivalent of Mining Power with around 7.5MW of energy running now

12.5MW of energy remaining to be built in Joliette center for reaching a possible equivalent of 600 PHs of mining power, with intention for more centers to come for future growth

Utilizing renewable energy to support high-grade crypto-mining, AI data processing, and fintech infrastructure

Team to increase and advance our large-scale mining fleet software

All coins are newly minted and traceable. 3 years of audited accounts with Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton/Catallaxy

Established by Mathieu and Romain Nouzareth, two French "serial entrepreneurs" with recent backing of True Global Ventures, one of the fastest-growing blockchain equity funds, which just closed a $100 million raise.

Romain Nouzareth, CEO and Chairman of CCU.ai commented "We are excited to bring this opportunity to market. Renewable Energy is the driving force of the future and sustainable infrastructure that will support computing power is critical to this green energy transition. CCU.ai presents investors with an opportunity to participate in a resource efficient investment and the crypto market respectively. We are also delighted to have obtained the SATO ticker as an homage to Satoshi Nakamoto and the Bitcoin White Paper published in 2008."

On behalf of the board,

Romain Nouzareth,

CCU.ai CEO and Chairman

About CCU.ai

CCU.ai operates a state-of-the-art, carbon-neutral bitcoin mining center with a contract of 20 MW of stable, eco-friendly energy. The company's high-density calculation centers are built for high-grade cryptocurrency mining, AI data processing, and fintech infrastructure.

Founded in 2017, CCU.ai is led by technology entrepreneurs, electricity and ventilation experts, network specialists, and Canadian industrialists. Since its inception, the company has pursued a vision of environmental stewardship throughout the mining process. The excess supply of renewable energy in the province of Québec has made this endeavor feasible and a great base for growth.

About True Global Ventures

True Global Ventures 4 Plus (TGV 4 Plus) (https://www.tgv4plus.com/) is a global Venture Capital firm, regulated in Singapore, built by a group of very experienced entrepreneurs with a solid track record investing their own money together with Limited Partners into early-stage and late-stage ventures run by serial entrepreneurs leveraging Technology, Data, AI and Blockchain as a competitive advantage to drive change with proven products. TGV 4 Plus invests in Equity across 4 main verticals: Infrastructure, Financial Services, Data Analytics & AI, and Entertainment, in companies which are using the latest technology including the Blockchain / Distributed Ledger Technology. Made by serial entrepreneurs for Serial Entrepreneurs, the TGV 4 Plus Fund has a presence in 20 cities across the globe. Based out of Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, Dubai, Moscow, London, Stockholm, Paris, Warsaw, New York, San Francisco, Vancouver among others. True Global Ventures closely supports the portfolio companies to accelerate growth in new markets, expand internationally, introduce new clients, build management teams, establish new partnerships and leverage on 3000+ B2B relationships across the globe.

