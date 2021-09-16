Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that following the completion of the two drill holes on the Hungry Creek project an additional 45,491.02 Ha have been staked. An additional 34,361.28 Ha's have been added to the original Hungry Creek land package and 11,129.74 Ha's staked north of Kimberley, BC now called the Copper Creek Project (Figure 1).

Hungry Creek

Drill holes HC21-01 and 02 did not intersect copper-cobalt mineralization identified previously in boulders during prospecting along Hungry Creek (Figure 2 and DLP press release of January 09, 2020). The drill hole information did however assist with the understanding of the Middle Creston Formation and further prospecting to the west and south of the area drilled was successful in identifying a significant package of visible copper mineralized middle Creston quartzites within the Belt-Purcell Basin (Figures 3, 4 and 5). These are the Revett equivalent quartzites which host the copper-silver deposits such as Montanore, Rock Creek and Spar Lake in Montana, USA (Figure 5).

There appears to have been very little, if any, recent prospecting along the middle Creston package on this western margin of the Purcell Basin. Interpretation of the Hungry Creek geology, followed by additional prospecting by DLP on Hungry Creek has identified copper mineralization in the form of chalcopyrite and bornite with associated manganese oxides and carbonate alteration within the C2-Middle Creston quartzite package (Figures 3 and 4). This mineralized package has now been traced southwards over approximately 10km.

Copper Creek

In addition to claims held along the western limb of the Purcell Basin, DLP has also staked 11,129.74 Ha's to the north of Kimberly which were previously held by Kootenay Silver Inc. and explored by Antofagasta Minerals S.A. No drilling was conducted on any of the copper targets which were written-up in a publicly available assessment report in March, 2019. Significant copper targets identified by prospecting and surface sampling in 2018 will now be evaluated further (Figure 6).

Ian Gendall, President of DLP commented: "Sediment-hosted stratiform copper deposits are important sources of copper, cobalt, and silver and have accounted for approximately 20% of global copper production in recent years. DLP has now acquired a significant land package along the most favourable stratigraphic horizon within the Creston Formation which is very much underexplored along the northern and western margins of the Purcell Basin. We are extremely encouraged to have identified the mineralized quartzite package within Hungry Creek which is a Revett-type look-alike and host to the Montanore, Rock Creek and Spar Lake copper deposits in the USA. Further prospecting and sampling will now begin so we can be drill ready by next year."

Sullivan-type Zn-Pb-Ag Program

Drill permits are still awaited for targets identified and reported in the DLP press release of June 28, 2021. Drilling will commence as soon as the permits are obtained.

David L. Pighin, consulting geologist and co-founder of DLP Resources, is the qualified person ("QP") of the Corporation as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Pighin has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Figures





Figure 1: DLP Project areas with recently acquired Copper Creek and extensions to the original Hungry Creek property.

Figure 2: Hungry Creek 2021 drilling on interpreted geology and section.

Figure 3: Copper mineralization along fracture parting within thick bedded middle Creston quartzites.

Figure 4: Copper mineralization and manganese oxides within thick bedded middle Creston quartzites.

Figure 5: The Belt Purcell across Canada and northern USA with stratigraphic column showing equivalent correlations across the border with sediment hosted stratiform copper-silver occurrences.

Figure 6: Compilation of historic 2017 and 2018 rock sampling on simplified geology with copper in grab samples shown and DLP Claims in shaded area (modified from BC Geological Survey Assessment Report 38395).

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

