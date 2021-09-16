Newark, New Jersey and Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") has signed a partnership agreement with the Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA), a national membership organization that develops benefits and programs for retired NFL players, to be its official esports partner and tournament platform provider. The partnership will broaden the reach of PFRPA's Gridiron Gaming initiative through a multi-tiered program, focused on expanding retired NFL players' presence in esports, while producing unique fan engagement experiences. The comprehensive program will include learning opportunities, live-streamed content and virtual and in-person tournaments.

"Esports Entertainment Group brings a wealth of knowledge, innovation and expertise, all important factors in our decision to develop this strategic partnership for Gridiron Gaming," said PFRPA Senior Director Joe Agbasi. "When we started this esports program, we set out to create engaging tournaments for our retired NFL players, esports athletes, gaming enthusiasts and fans. By teaming up with EEG, we can follow through on those aspirations while developing fun, exciting content. We're proud to partner to offer interactive, family-friendly experiences for patrons interested in gaming and esports."

Virtual tournaments will be operated through the Company's Esports Gaming League platform, and in-person events will be held at Helix eSports facilities.

"We're really excited to come together with the PFRPA and help bring a truly unique experience to their community," said Magnus Leppäniemi, President of Esports at Esports Entertainment Group. "The partnership includes a great opportunity for players to engage their fan base through a variety of esports activities including in person events and streaming."

The Company's esports tournament platform enables live and online events and tournaments where gamers can compete and enjoy a wide range of content relating to esports and video games on a proprietary technology platform. Services include full turnkey esports events, live broadcast production, game launches and online branded tournaments.

"Esports has grown and keeps growing in popularity over the years, so I'm so glad we're in the game," said Jack Youngblood, NFL Hall of Famer and PFRPA Board Member. "To have the opportunity to team up with a premier partner that understands how to bring together different generations, while having fans of new and traditional sports meet in the same arena, is something special."

Gridiron Gaming is PFRPA's esports initiative that provides retired players an opportunity to compete again, while offering fans a chance to engage with their NFL heroes. Gridiron Gaming launched in 2019 and has since produced several esports tournaments.

About Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA)

PFRPA is a champion for retired NFL players, dedicated to bettering the lives of those who contributed to the game. PFRPA, the first court-established retired NFL player organization, through its leadership and dedication, has been on a mission to solidify and preserve the legacy of retired NFL players. Through the Greater Good Fund, PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, PFRPA develops various health and welfare programs, designed exclusively for retired NFL players. The Football Greats Alliance, PFRPA's licensing agency, develops partnerships to drive meaningful revenue for retired NFL players and provide revenue for the Greater Good Fund to support all retired players. To date, more than 10,000 retired players and more than 2,500 players' spouses have enrolled in PFRPA insurance benefits. For more information about PFRPA, visit www.pfrpa.com.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

