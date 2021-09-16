Update adds new area Victoria Road and Monster Park Events

Free-to-playmobile MMORPG MapleStory M is receiving a new class update: Dual Blade. To kick off the update, limited-time in-game events will be hosted for players to level up and earn special rewards, and a new area, Victoria Road, will be revealed.

Nimble and acrobatic, the all-new Dual Blades are rogue thieves that have forsaken the Dark Lord that rules their guild. Armed with a dagger in one hand and a katara in the other, Dual Blades are agile and resilient, being able to receive numerous attack bonuses and obtain an extremely high critical hit rate. The highly mobile Dual Blade can chain together flashy combos and possess a very high dodge rate.

Maplers who try out the Dual Blade will find their quests in Victoria Road, a brand new area to be explored. Adventurous Maplers can enter Victoria Road from Kerning City.

In celebration of the new Dual Blade class, several limited-time events will be available, including:

- Through October 19, players can use their Dual Blade characters to participate in 1+2 level up event exclusive to Dual Blade characters Dual Blade Growth Support Through October 19, special rewards will be gifted by clearing missions. The more missions you clear, the better the rewards!

Through Sept. 22, all players who login in will receive a Special Update Box to celebrate the release of Dual Blade! Monster Park Players can participate in many events from the Monster Park event tab to obtain Event Coins for exclusive rewards.

MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the epic franchise. MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads within 100 days after global launch and recently celebrated its 2-year anniversary with 16 million global downloads.

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

