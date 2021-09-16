Former CEO of Host Analytics and SVP/GM of Saleforce.com's Service Cloud business Dave Kellogg joins the Balderton team with more than three decade's experience working across C-Suite, board, and executive roles in some of the world's most successful SaaS and enterprise software firms

As Balderton Capital's first Executive in Residence, Dave will advise Balderton and will provide support for Balderton's portfolio founders on SaaS metrics, marketing, strategy and expansion, as well as support sourcing and B2B deals

Dave joins off the back of a strong year for Balderton Capital; following the launch of its first $680M 'early growth' fund, three IPOs and 11 exits since January 2020

Balderton Capital is today announcing that Dave Kellogg renowned software executive, advisor, independent director, angel investor and blogger is joining the firm as the first Executive in Residence to support the team with sourcing and B2B deals and to advise Balderton's portfolio CEOs and founders on areas including SaaS metrics, strategy, marketing and US expansion.

Dave brings more than a decade's experience at each of the CEO, CMO, and independent director levels across some of the world's leading SaaS and enterprise software firms. He was previously CEO of cloud financial planning company Host Analytics (now Planful), as well as SVP/GM of Salesforce.com's Service Cloud business, CEO of MarkLogic and led marketing for nine years at business intelligence leader, Business Objects, working with Balderton's Managing Partner, Bernard Liautaud.

Bernard Liautaud, Managing Partner at Balderton, said: "We're excited to not only announce our first Executive in Residence position, but to announce it is being held by one of the leading authorities in the enterprise software space. I previously worked with Dave for a decade and know first hand the value he will be able to offer. His unprecedented knowledge of the industry; his hands-on experience in helping scale some of the world's most influential B2B companies and unicorns; and the insight he brings from investing and consulting with the most exciting startups in this space makes him an invaluable asset to us as a VC, and to our portfolio companies."

Dave is joining Balderton Capital following a strong year for the VC firm since the launch of its first $680M early growth fund in June, and three IPOs and 11 exits since January 2020, including Depop's acquisition by Etsy and Nutmeg's acquisition by JPMorgan Chase.

Dave Kellogg said: "I'm thrilled to start working with Balderton to leverage my experience in helping to build software businesses in the $0 to $500M+ range and to work with portfolio company founders and executives to define and execute strategy, sharpen marketing and positioning, expand into global markets, utilize appropriate metrics, and leverage Silicon Valley best practices."

Dave started his career in technical and product marketing positions at Ingres and Versant. During his time at Silicon Valley's Host Analytics, he grew the company's ARR six-fold to more than $50M before selling to a private equity sponsor; he oversaw the growth of MarkLogic's revenues from launch to more than $80m; and during his nine years at Paris-based Business Objects, the company grew from 250 to 4,500 employees and from $30M to over $1B in revenues. Previously, Dave served as an independent director at six enterprise software startups including Nuxeo (content services), Granular (AgTech), and Aster Data (big data).

Dave has also advised numerous highly successful enterprise software companies including GainSight, Tableau, MongoDB, and Recorded Future. He is the author of the highly regarded Kellblog where he covers topics including strategy, management, planning, go-to-market, marketing, and SaaS metrics.

Dave has Bachelor's degrees in geophysics and applied mathematics from the University of California at Berkeley and an MBA from Saint Mary's College of California.

About Balderton Capital

Balderton Capital is Europe's leading venture firm focused exclusively on backing the best European-founded technology companies. In the two decades since its founding, Balderton has worked with hundreds of extraordinary European founders and raised $4bn across nine funds. Previous exited investments include Betfair (FTSE: BET), Darktrace (LON: DARK), Depop (Etsy), Digital Surgery (Medtronic), Frontier Car Group (OLX Group), Flywire (NASDAQ: FLYW), Magic Pony (Twitter), NaturalMotion (Zynga), Nutmeg (JPMorgan Chase), Peakon (Workday), Recorded Future (Insight Partners), Sunrise (Microsoft), Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) and Yoox Net-a-Porter (BIT: YNAP). Balderton's current portfolio includes Aircall, Beauty Pie, Carwow, Citymapper, Contentful, ComplyAdvantage, GoCardless, Graphcore, Healx, Infarm, Kobalt Music, Labster, Lyst, Prodigy Finance, Revolut, Tessian, THG (LON: THG), Truecaller, VanMoof, Vestiaire Collective, Vivino and Zego.

