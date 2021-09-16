Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals im Rallyemodus! Aber jetzt wirklich krass!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856200 ISIN: BE0003470755 Ticker-Symbol: SOL 
Tradegate
16.09.21
14:53 Uhr
108,80 Euro
+0,30
+0,28 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
BEL-20
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLVAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLVAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
108,60108,7015:52
108,60108,7015:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2021 | 15:17
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solvay S.A.: Solvay adds new thermoplastic composite capacity in the United States

Solvay adds new thermoplastic composite capacity in the United States

A key driver for the world-class facility based in Greenville is growing demand from energy companies, supported by increasing aerospace and automotive demand

Greenville, September 16, 2021 --- Solvay announced today the installation completion of its new thermoplastic composites(TPC) manufacturing facility at its Greenville, South Carolina site. At full production capacity, the new line will add more than 30 positions at the 27,000-square-foot facility.

The project represents a major milestone in Solvay's efforts to industrialize its TPC capacity. A key driver for the world-class facility is growing demand from energy companies, supported by increasing aerospace and automotive demand. The new product line will have the ability to manufacture unidirectional composite tape from a range of high-performance polymers including PVDF, PPS and PEEK.

"The TPC solutions that will be manufactured in our Greenville facility will help our energy, aerospace and automotive customers achieve better environmental responsibility by making cars and planes lighter, thereby reducing emissions," said Mike Finelli, president of Solvay's growth platforms. "Our new capacity and differentiated technologies will allow us to expand with our customers as TPCs gain momentum in a growing number of applications and play an important role in the energy transition."

The Greenville facility is part of a series of recent strategic investments in line with the Group's commitment to build the infrastructure required for the growing TPC market. Other recent commitments to the industry include Solvay's addition of capacity for TPC tape in Anaheim, and Solvay's membership in the TPRCconsortium.

"Solvay's expansion is yet another example of the unparalleled success companies are finding in South Carolina. We thank Solvay for their continued partnership with our state and look forward to their future growth in Greenville County and beyond," said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

Upon commercialization of the Greenville facility, Solvay will be uniquely positioned with proprietary technologies enabling the company to position the right product for the right application. Solvay's TPC portfolio includes Evolite, which offers reliability and lower total cost of ownership in markets such as energy and automotive, and APCtapes, which offer significant weight and cost advantages in aerospace and urban air mobility applications.

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Attachment

  • Solvay adds new thermoplastic composite capacity in the United States (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c878c0a1-fce0-46db-8a94-2e293308acdc)

SOLVAY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.