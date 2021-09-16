Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. (CSE: EAP) ("EAP" or the "Company"), a leading fintech solutions provider, is pleased to announce that the Company has partnered with PhoneBox, a wireless network provider, to offer affordable mobile plans to users on 4G/LTE networks for EAP's flagship product, SideKickTM.

Through the partnership, SideKickTM users will gain access to mobile phone and data plans at favourable rates in the Canadian market. SideKickTM users in Canada will receive PhoneBox SIM cards in SideKickTM welcome packages, and will have the ability to activate the SIM cards at their convenience upon reviewing multiple plan options and choosing the one that addresses their specific needs and budget.

New and existing PhoneBox users will also be able to obtain SideKickTM cards at PhoneBox Toronto and Vancouver retail locations. As a result, more students and digital payment users will benefit from SideKick's services at PhoneBox distribution points.

The partnership is expected to provide a new revenue stream for EAP, with the Company set to receive a recurring commission on every PhoneBox line that is activated by SideKickTM users.

"At EAP, SideKickTM users matter most to us. Our aim is to be intuitive, to listen to our customers and to offer them tools to gain control of their expenses and to exercise their financial freedom through choice and knowledge. As we continue to innovate, we will recommend products and services that complement our users' needs and preferences," said Peter MacKay, CEO of Euro Asia Pay.

"In PhoneBox, we've found a like-minded disruptive company that really understands its audience and delivers products that add value, choice and convenience for a young demographic in Canada. Our partnership is the result of a close bond of shared values, innovative vision and commitment to solving unmet market needs," he added.

"Our expertise lies in working with universities and colleges across Canada with the goal of offering the most affordable mobile plans," added Jonas Kahon, Enterprise Account Manager, PhoneBox. "We have partnered with several institutions and organizations that help international students and newcomers arriving in Canada stay connected with family and friends abroad. We believe that our partnership with Euro Asia Pay will help offer a comprehensive catalogue of functions for our young customers. PhoneBox services have always been scalable and flexible, and we are sure that this partnership will enable SideKickTM to enhance its user experience among new and existing subscribers."

EAP has become a notable player in specialized fintech for the next generation of consumers and was recently featured among the 50 most trustworthy companies of 2021 by the Silicon Review. To date, the Company's flagship product, SideKickTM, has been well received among international students, parents, and global education platforms for a variety of financial requirements. In addition, the feature-rich platform, based on robust proprietary technology, is recognized by educational agents for its convenience, transparency and added security.

About Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc.

Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. is a developer of innovative financial solutions for the next generation of consumers. Its first product, SideKick, enables parents to transfer, control and monitor payments to their children in a simple, intuitive manner. The product includes a student-facing mobile application, a prepaid student payment card and a parent portal, among other features.

To learn more about EAP's products and services, visit www.euroasiapay.com.

About PhoneBox

PhoneBox is a Canadian wireless phone company offering affordable mobile phone plans on a 4G LTE network, powered by Rogers and TELUS since 2011. PhoneBox's services are designed for international students and travelers. PhoneBox offers multilingual customer service and free shipping to any country in the world. All of PhoneBox's footsteps in the past have been focused on the single most important goal: Offering the most affordable and quality wireless plans for students from overseas.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96671