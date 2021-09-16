The Company Expects to continue to Increase Revenue in Q3 2021 when compared with Q2 2021 and this momentum will continue in Q4 2021 while maintaining our gross margins. Based on the Increasing Sale of Cannabis-Based Hash Products

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - The Hash Corporation (CSE: REZN) ("HashCo" or the "Company"), a business focusing on the production of hashish and other premium cannabis products using the adaption of old-world traditions, is pleased to announce that it has completed its first craft batches (the "First Batch") of commercially compliant bubble hash and rosin with the Company's collaborator Black Rose Organics Canada Inc. ("Black Rose"). Black Rose is a Toronto-based, privately-owned company licensed for the cultivation, processing and sale of medical cannabis under the Cannabis Act.

Black Rose together with HashCo have completed and submitted the required materials to amend Black Rose's Health Canada license to enable the sale of cannabis extracts. Once amended, Black Rose and HashCo will be able to sell the cannabis-based hash products produced at Black Rose's facility in Markham, Ontario to provincial buyers as well as directly to Black Rose's registered medical cannabis patients. Under the terms of the previously announced agreement between the Company and Black Rose, the two parties will share on a 50-50 basis profits from the sale of products at channels established by Black Rose for the Company and on the sale of products cultivated and/or branded by Black Rose.

Medz Update

The Company is also pleased to report that its other previously announced collaborator, Medz Cannabis Inc. ("Medz"), recently received its sales license amendment from Health Canada. The amendment now enables Medz, in collaboration with the Company, to apply to the various provincial purchasers for the listing of HashCo's products. HashCo and Medz are working to initially have two SKUs listed in Ontario and are optimistic that the growing demand for craft-style hash products will result in an increased number of SKUs being listed with the Ontario and additional provinces over time. Gaining access to Canada's largest consumer market for recreational cannabis products is a significant achievement for HashCo and positions the Company to reach new levels of financial performance.

Management Commentary

"Completing our first batch of rosin with Black Rose is an exciting development for HashCo. We are very happy to have selected such great partners and to be collaborating so well thus far with both Black Rose and Medz. Advancing the Company to the point of bringing our craft-style hash products to market in Ontario is invigorating and we look forward to launching many more products into the Canadian marketplace as soon as we can," said Chris Savoie, the Chief Executive Officer and Director of HashCo.

"HashCo has started generating revenue and we expect that to increase in a meaningful way over the remainder of the 2021 fiscal year as our products begin to be distributed more broadly. I would like to thank our stakeholders for their support in helping us arrive at this point. The management team will keep striving to create shareholder value while making great products for our end consumers," added Mr. Savoie.

About The Hash Corporation

The Hash Corporation ("HashCo") is a Canadian company positioning itself to focus on the production and sale of cannabis-based hashish and other cannabis products. HashCo intends to apply its separation and curing techniques to produce a suite of high-quality cannabis resin products, which are all-natural and free of additives and carcinogenic solvents. The Company intends to tailor its product offerings to pay tribute to historic traditions, fragrances and tastes, while upholding the highest health and safety standards.

As of the date of this press release, HashCo is actively seeking and developing partnerships and collaborations with licensed cultivators and other strategic partners within Canada, with the goal of crafting and introducing to the regulated market authentic products which reflect quality and innovation.

For additional information on the Company:

Chris Savoie

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: 1-833-420-7396

Email: chris@hashco.ca

