Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) ("ApartmentLove" or the "Company") is a leading provider of online home and apartment rental marketing services to landlords and renters from around the world. Continuing its rapid growth and expansion fueled by Search Engine Optimization, custom website development, new rental syndication partnerships, and its recent public listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), the Company is pleased to provide this corporate update summarizing its many recent successes.

Highlights and Milestones

Commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "APLV"

Perfected listing integrations with Property Vista in Canada and Uniplaces across Europe

Expanded active inventory to more than 2,000,000 rental properties worldwide

Increased lead volume generation by 236% in Q2/2021 as compared to Q1/2021, and

Completed redesign of ApartmentLove.com while adding new features and functionalities

"A remarkable and historic period for ApartmentLove. The hard-work, creativity, and sheer determination of our teams is what makes our business so exciting," exclaimed Trevor Davidson - President & CEO of ApartmentLove Inc. Home to more than 2,000,000 daily active rental listings, www.ApartmentLove.com is among the largest internet listing sites in the world.

Mr. Davidson added, "From the expertise of our Search Engine Optimization team to the attention to detail and creativity of our engineering, development, and innovation divisions; we are making renting easier, and the market response has been phenomenal. Now, turning our attention towards acquisitions and the consolidation of fragmented online rental marketplaces in Canada, the United States, and Europe, we will also be investing in marketing and promotional strategies to increase usership and lead volumes while continuing our growth and expansion plans in all markets."

Search Engine Optimization ("SEO")

As of September 15, 2021, ApartmentLove.com was tracking on Google search results for more than 400 keyword search terms like "apartments for rent Los Angeles", many of such results ranking on Page 2 of Google nationwide. In aggregate, these keywords represent access to an estimated 7,390,000 active users searching for rental accommodations across the US and using websites like ApartmentLove.com each month. This is important because landlords pay to advertise their rental listings on websites like ApartmentLove.com with the most active users. Accordingly, converting current keyword positions to Page 1 prominence will showcase ApartmentLove.com as a leader in the space while igniting the ApartmentLove revenue generation engines by allowing the Company to capitalize on its competitive positioning in major rental markets and securing paid and recurring listing fees from property management companies, apartment building owners and operators, and private landlords nationwide.

European Expansion

As detailed in the press release issued on September 14, 2021, the new listing syndication partnership with Uniplaces has greatly extended the reach and capacity of ApartmentLove.com. Now serving the needs of international and predominantly student renters, ApartmentLove will be activating customized Search Engine Optimization strategies designed to resonate with this audience in choice European markets. The following table presents a snapshot of the breadth of the Company's international opportunity:

Country of Focus 2021 Population

(Estimated) Average Number of

Renters per Month

(Estimated) Active Listings on

ApartmentLove.com

(September 15, 2021) Germany 84,000,000 339,500 827 Italy 60,000,000 460,000 5,188 Portugal 10,000,000 105,000 8,239 Spain 47,000,000 389,000 8,854

Taking full advantage of the Company's unique and memorable branding, easy-to-use interface, and expansive listing inventory of high-quality and actionable rental accommodations throughout Europe, ApartmentLove will be targeting university and college students, recent graduates, and young professionals to assist them in finding safe rental homes. Promoting ApartmentLove.com as the trustworthy, reliable, and proven effective online rental solution that it is, the Company is excited to make the search for good and reliable rental properties via the Internet a safer and more enjoyable experience for landlords and renters in all markets.

Acquisitions

ApartmentLove has successfully completed two transactions to date and is actively pursuing several other takeover prospects in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Seeking established listing sites with stabilized operations and many Monthly Active Users ("MAUs") in major rental markets, the Company has standardized purchase and sale documents, due diligence checklists, and twice proven its ability to integrate acquired assets into the ApartmentLove envelope by adhering to strict post-closing procedures.

Those interested in selling their online rental marketing businesses are invited to contact the ApartmentLove deal team via email at: dealteam@apartmentlove.com to arrange for an assessment, valuation, and next steps.

Development

Furthering the Company's commitment to improve the renting experience, ApartmentLove successfully completed a comprehensive website redesign adding many new features and functionalities to improve, automate, and accelerate the rental process and related conversion rate metrics. Adding new and additional features and functionalities in the months ahead, the Company has several value-add enhancements and other in-line partnership announcements planned for release later this year.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) is a leading provider of residential rental marketing services to landlords and property managers around the world. Home to more than 2,000,000 daily active rental listings, our mission is to develop the largest, most efficient, and most effective online residential rental marketing platform. Led by an experienced team of industry experts with a history of maximizing shareholder returns, ApartmentLove has proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing technology company in the "PropTech" industry. For more information visit: https://apartmentlove.com/

For more information contact:

Trevor Davidson

President & CEO

ApartmentLove Inc.

tdavidson@apartmentlove.com

(647) 272-9702

Reader Advisory

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

ApartmentLove® | the feeling of home

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96717