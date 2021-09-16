AM Best will participate in a panel discussion, titled, "How Captives Can Tackle ESG Impacts," at the 2021 Captive Review London Briefing on Sept. 23. Ghislain Le Cam, a director of analytics for AM Best, will participate in the 40-minute session, which begins at 3:50 p.m. (GMT). This in-person event will take place at Clothworkers Hall in London.

Le Cam will be joined by Ciarán Healy, director of client solutions at Aon, and Shadrack Kwasa, executive director of London and Capital. They will discuss the growth of corporate ESG-related risks, increased regulation from the European Union to the G20, structures for covering new or unique risks in a captive, and how ESG can impact captive investments.

For more information, please visit Captive Review's conference page.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

