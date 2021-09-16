Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.09.2021
16.09.2021 | 16:32
Coinstox Platform: Coinstox Announces the Number of Platform Users Exceeds 20,000

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Today, the Coinstox team proudly announces that more than 20,000 users registered on their platform. Coinstox's newly launched platform can help entrepreneurs tokenize their project, after which these tokens can be traded easily.

"Since it's hard for start-ups to find funding, with Coinstox we plan to solve that problem." - said co-founder Thomas Ganz, adding, "For investors, we will be able to offer investments in real projects with predictable cash flows."

Tokens for projects of interest can be purchased using Coinstox's own digital currency, CSX. All transactions on the platform made through smart contracts, which, according to the creators, help achieve transparency and security of transactions. In the future, token holders will be able to participate in the management of the company and receive a portion of its profits.

About Coinstox

In 2020, project owner Thomas Ganz begins collaboration with two entrepreneurial brothers, Ridvan Bektas and Sukru Bektas, to create the Coinstox platform. Thomas Ganz, who already has impressive experience in the blockchain industry, has the idea of using blockchain to develop a decentralized crowdfunding platform that can unite aspiring entrepreneurs and investors. The Bektas brothers already owned a successful software development company with a lot of experience in blockchain.

The basic idea of the project was that start-up companies could get support through Coinstox and implement their projects fully, without having deep knowledge of blockchain technology or spending extra money to hire third-party developers.

Media Contact:

Brand: Coinstox Platform
Address: 237 Kearny Street #111, Financial District, San Francisco, CA 94108
Contact: hello@coinstox.io
Website: https://coinstox.io/

SOURCE: Coinstox Platform



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664372/Coinstox-Announces-the-Number-of-Platform-Users-Exceeds-20000

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
