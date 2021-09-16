16 September 2021

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs").

Vesting of Shares under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

On 15 September 2021, the following Director/PDMR acquired Shares for nil consideration on the vesting of awards made under the LTIP in 2018:

Director / PDMR (date of award) Number of Shares awarded Number of Shares released to PDMR* Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability Price at which Shares sold Net number of Shares acquired Michael Speakman

(20.08.2018) 52,409 6,447 3,041 £9.90 3,406

*The 2018 Performance Share Plan awards were measured over a three-year performance period which began on 1 January 2018 and ended on 31 December 2020, and were subject to three performance conditions:

50% Earnings Per Share (EPS) CAGR;

25% Total Shareholder Return (TSR) outperformance of FTSE 250 Index (excluding investment trusts); and

25% Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

The above performance conditions were partially met and the awards vested at 10.6%.

The number of Shares released includes additional shares calculated to reflect dividends declared during the period from grant until vesting, in accordance with the LTIP rules.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP")

On 16 September 2021, the following PDMRs acquired a further interest in the Company's Shares as a result of their participation in the Company's DRIP through a nominee service. The price paid for each Share was £9.9688.

Name of PDMR Number of Shares acquired Graeme Cook 70 Kerry Porritt 28 Peter Wyton 19

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.2 Inside information

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Michael Speakman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR

(Provide job title) PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) Chief Executive Officer N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 6,447 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) n/a n/a e) Date of the transaction 2021.09.15

Time zone: BST f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) £9.90 3,041 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) n/a n/a e) Date of the transaction 2021.09.15

Time zone: BST f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange