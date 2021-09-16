Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals im Rallyemodus! Aber jetzt wirklich krass!
16.09.2021 | 16:40
KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 16

16 September 2021

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs").

Vesting of Shares under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

On 15 September 2021, the following Director/PDMR acquired Shares for nil consideration on the vesting of awards made under the LTIP in 2018:

Director / PDMR (date of award)Number of Shares awardedNumber of Shares released to PDMR*Number of Shares sold to cover tax liabilityPrice at which Shares soldNet number of Shares acquired
Michael Speakman
(20.08.2018)		52,4096,4473,041£9.903,406

*The 2018 Performance Share Plan awards were measured over a three-year performance period which began on 1 January 2018 and ended on 31 December 2020, and were subject to three performance conditions:

  • 50% Earnings Per Share (EPS) CAGR;
  • 25% Total Shareholder Return (TSR) outperformance of FTSE 250 Index (excluding investment trusts); and
  • 25% Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

The above performance conditions were partially met and the awards vested at 10.6%.

The number of Shares released includes additional shares calculated to reflect dividends declared during the period from grant until vesting, in accordance with the LTIP rules.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP")

On 16 September 2021, the following PDMRs acquired a further interest in the Company's Shares as a result of their participation in the Company's DRIP through a nominee service. The price paid for each Share was £9.9688.

Name of PDMRNumber of Shares acquired
Graeme Cook70
Kerry Porritt28
Peter Wyton19

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.2 Inside information

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameMichael Speakman
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Chief Executive OfficerN/A
b)Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
Nil6,447
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
n/an/a
e)Date of the transaction2021.09.15
Time zone: BST
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
£9.903,041
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
n/an/a
e)Date of the transaction2021.09.15
Time zone: BST
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameGraeme Cook
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Group HR DirectorN/A
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
£9.968870
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
n/an/a
e)Date of the transaction2021.09.16
Time zone: BST
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameKerry Porritt
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Group Company Secretary and Legal AdvisorN/A
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
£9.968828
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
n/an/a
e)Date of the transaction2021.09.16
Time zone: BST
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NamePeter Wyton
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
President, AMEAN/A
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
£9.968819
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
n/an/a
e)Date of the transaction2021.09.16
Time zone: BST
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
© 2021 PR Newswire
