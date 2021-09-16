Games Workshop's (GAW's) trading update indicates sales growth for Q122 (three months to 29 August 2021) is in line with management expectations. Management has highlighted pressure on freight costs and currency exchange rates given GAW's high international exposure. The declared dividend of 25p per share brings the year-to-date total to 65p. Our forecasts for FY22 and FY23 are unchanged. Our DCF-based valuation remains £129 per share.

