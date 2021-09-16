Auditoria.AI Named a Winner of the Inaugural Pitch Event By Constellation Research

Fifth Consecutive Award in Less Than Six Months for the Emerging Cognitive Applications Automation Market Leader

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / AUDITORIA.AI , a pioneer in AI-driven automation solutions for corporate finance teams, today announced it was named a first-place winner of The Pitch , a new competition for enterprise startups hosted by Constellation Research held earlier this week. The industry-wide two-day event brought together startup founders, enterprise technology decision-makers, venture capitalists, and system integrators to identify the next big player in enterprise technology innovation.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Constellation Research Academy for our innovative, purpose-built approach to cognitive automation for corporate finance teams," said Rohit Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Auditoria. "We have grown significantly since raising our $15.5 million Series A round earlier this year, and are pleased that the judges saw the impact we have made with our global client roster, investors, and strategic partners alike thanks to our powerful SmartBots and SmartFlow Platform."

To kick off the competition, more than 100 enterprise startups from around the world were evaluated. Preliminary qualified applicants submitted 7-minute pitch videos of their latest ideas. The Constellation Academy judges determined finalists in six different categories and invited these companies to a closed room event to be grilled for 90 minutes. The Pitch winners were chosen for having the most innovative solutions, the highest growth in stakeholder wealth, and the best transformative business models.

"The winners of The Pitch are arguably some of the best enterprise tech startups in their early stages of growth," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder of Constellation Research. "The Constellation Academy judges found it hard to choose from so many impressive finalists, but this year's winner stood out from the rest based on their creative ideas and compelling pitch of growth and success. The Pitch was a hit with both the participants and judges, and we're already looking forward to next year."

This is the fifth award Auditoria has received in less than six months, solidifying the company as an innovative provider of cognitive automation solutions. Other recognition includes being named to the Constellation Research ShortList for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications for the second consecutive year, receiving the Hot Vendor designation by HFS Research, being hand-selected for the 2021 CRN Emerging Vendors List , and receiving the TiE50 Award .

Auditoria.AI increases finance teams' speed, accuracy, and efficiency using intelligent SmartBots to automate manual and time-consuming Accounts Payable and Receivable processes. Purpose-built for finance, with next-gen advanced technology, Auditoria SmartBots integrate with systems of record and email boxes to act as a system of engagement to streamline collections, add controls to procurement spend, optimize vendor management, and handle helpdesk inquiries using automation. Auditoria integrates with industry-leading ERP and Financial applications, including Bill.com, Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Workday, and collaboration tools such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

About Auditoria

Auditoria is an AI-driven SaaS automation provider for corporate finance that automates back-office business processes involving tasks, analytics, and responses in Vendor Management, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and Planning. By leveraging natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Auditoria's platform removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while also automating complex functions. Corporate finance and accounting teams use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai .

About Constellation Research

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.

Disclaimer: Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

Trademarks of Bill.com, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Sage, and Workday are the properties of their respective owners.

