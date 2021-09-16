M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: 2021 -3

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: 2021 Interim Results

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

Half Year Report and unaudited Condensed Financial

Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2021

Copies of the Half Year Report can be obtained from the following website:

www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust

Company highlights

Company summary

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') was incorporated on 17 July 2018 as a public company limited by shares. Admission to the London Stock Exchange's (LSE) main market for listed securities and dealings in its Ordinary Shares commenced on 14 November 2018. The Company is an investment trust within the meaning of section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act (CTA) 2010.

Key dates

Period end 30 June 2021 2021 First interim dividend: Payment date May 2021 2021 Second interim dividend: Payment date August 2021

Future dividend timetable

Payment date 2021 Third interim November 2021 2021 Fourth interim February 2022 2022 First interim May 2022 2022 Second interim August 2022

Financial highlights

As at As at Key data 30 June 2021 31 December 2020 (unaudited) (audited) Net assets (GBP'000) 146,297 146,628 Net asset value (NAV) per Ordinary Share 102.04p 101.40p Ordinary Share price (Mid-market) 97.20p 92.00p Discount to NAV[a] 4.74% 9.27% Ongoing charges figure[a] 1.08%[b] 0.87% Six months ended Year ended Return and dividends per Ordinary Share 30 June 2021 31 December 2020 (unaudited) (audited) Capital return 2.0p 1.3p Revenue return 1.3p 2.9p NAV total return[a] 3.3% 3.7% Share price total return[a] 8.7% (9.7)% First interim dividend 0.74p 0.85p Second interim dividend 0.76p[c] 0.77p Third interim dividend - 0.71p Fourth interim dividend - 1.95p[c] Total dividends declared 1.50p 4.28p

[a] Alternative Performance Measure.

[b] The increase in the ongoing charges figure mainly shows the annualised effect of the increase in the investment management fee from 0.5% to 0.7% per annum. This increase in fee took effect on 1 April 2021, reflecting the fact that the portfolio is now appropriately positioned with regard to the Company's dividend target set at launch.

[c] Paid after the period/year end. Please see note 6 for further information.

Investment objective and policy

Investment objective

The Company aims to generate a regular and attractive level of income with low asset value volatility.

Investment policy

The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments ('Debt Instruments'). Over the longer term, it is expected that the Company will be mainly invested in private Debt Instruments, which are those instruments not quoted on a stock exchange.

The Company operates an unconstrained investment approach and investments may include, but are not limited to:

Asset-backed securities, backed by a pool of loans secured on, amongst other things, residential and * commercial mortgages, credit card receivables, auto loans, student loans, commercial loans and corporate loans; * Commercial mortgages; * Direct lending to small and mid-sized companies, including lease finance and receivables financing; * Distressed debt opportunities to companies going through a balance sheet restructuring; * Infrastructure-related debt assets; * Leveraged loans to private equity owned companies; * Public Debt Instruments issued by a corporate or sovereign entity which may be liquid or illiquid; * Private placement debt securities issued by both public and private organisations; and * Structured credit, including bank regulatory capital trades.

The Company invests primarily in Sterling denominated Debt Instruments. Where the Company invests in assets not denominated in Sterling, it is generally the case that these assets are hedged back to Sterling.

Investment restrictions

There are no restrictions, either maximum or minimum, on the Company's exposure to sectors, asset classes or geography. The Company, however, achieves diversification and a spread of risk by adhering to the limits and restrictions set out below.

The Company's portfolio comprises a minimum of 50 investments.

The Company may invest up to 30% of Gross Assets in below investment grade Debt Instruments, which are those instruments rated below BBB- by S&P or Fitch or Baa3 by Moody's or, in the case of unrated Debt Instruments, which have an internal M&G rating below BBB-.

The following restrictions will also apply at the individual Debt Instrument level which, for the avoidance of doubt, does not apply to investments to which the Company is exposed through collective investment vehicles:

Secured Debt Instruments Unsecured Debt Instruments Rating (% of Gross Assets) [a] (% of Gross Assets) AAA 5% 5%[b] AA/A 4% 3% BBB 3% 2% Below investment grade 2% 1%

[a] Secured Debt Instruments are secured by a first or secondary fixed and/or floating charge.

[b] This limit excludes investments in G7 Sovereign Instruments.

For the purposes of the above investment restrictions, the credit rating of a Debt Instrument is taken to be the rating assigned by S&P, Fitch or Moody's or, in the case of unrated Debt Instruments, an internal rating by M&G. In the case of split ratings by recognised rating agencies, the second highest rating will be used.

The Company typically invests directly, but it also invests indirectly through collective investment vehicles which are managed by an M&G Entity. The Company may not invest more than 20% of Gross Assets in any one collective investment vehicle and not more than 40% of Gross Assets in collective investment vehicles in aggregate. No more than 10% of Gross Assets may be invested in other investment companies which are listed on the Official List.

Unless otherwise stated, the above investment restrictions are to be applied at the time of investment.

Borrowings

The Company is managed primarily on an ungeared basis although the Company may, from time to time, be geared tactically through the use of borrowings. Borrowings will principally be used for investment purposes, but may also be used to manage the Company's working capital requirements or to fund market purchases of Shares. Gearing represented by borrowing will not exceed 30% of the Company's Net Asset Value, calculated at the time of draw down, but is typically not expected to exceed 20% of the Company's Net Asset Value.

Hedging and derivatives

The Company will not employ derivatives for investment purposes. Derivatives may however be used for efficient portfolio management, including for currency hedging.

Cash management

The Company may hold cash on deposit and may invest in cash equivalent investments, which may include short-term investments in money market type funds ('Cash and Cash Equivalents').

There is no restriction on the amount of Cash and Cash Equivalents that the Company may hold and there may be times when it is appropriate for the Company to have a significant Cash and Cash Equivalents position. For the avoidance of doubt, the restrictions set out above in relation to investing in collective investment vehicles do not apply to money market type funds.

Changes to investment policy

Any material change to the Company's investment policy set out above will require the approval of Shareholders by way of an ordinary resolution at a general meeting and the approval of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Investment strategy

The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments of which at least 70% is investment grade. The Company is mainly invested in private debt instruments. This part of the portfolio generally includes debt instruments which are nominally quoted but are generally illiquid. Most of these will be floating rate instruments, purchased at inception and with the intention to be held to maturity or until prepaid by issuers; shareholders can expect their returns from these instruments to come primarily from the interest paid by the issuers.

The remainder of the Company's portfolio is invested in cash, cash equivalents and quoted debt instruments, which are more readily available and which can generally be sold at market prices when suitable opportunities arise. These instruments may also be traded to take advantage of market conditions. Fixed rate instruments will often be hedged in order to protect the portfolio from adverse changes in interest rates. Shareholders can expect their returns from this part of the portfolio to come from a combination of interest income and capital movements.

Chairman's statement

Performance

I am delighted that your Company continues to show returns above those originally targeted at its launch. The NAV total return for the half year to 30 June 2021 was 3.3%. Including dividends paid, the annualised NAV total return was 4.8% from inception to 30 June 2021. Your Board considers these to be strong performances, noting the relatively low risk in the underlying investments.

In the first quarter of the year markets were preoccupied by the risk of inflation and economic overheating which led to a global sell-off in government bonds. During this period the Company's short position in the 10 year gilt future successfully offset any pricing weakness related to interest rate risk in our holdings. By hedging interest rate risk and maintaining low duration our Investment Manager was able to negate the effect of rising risk-free rates on portfolio returns, allowing the Company to capture positive credit spread performance.

Although upward pressure on government bond yields cooled during the second quarter, sovereign debt markets remained volatile. As the period progressed, central banks began to discuss timelines for the tightening of monetary policy. Counterintuitively, government bond markets, led by the US, rallied to end the quarter at levels last seen at the end of February. Our Investment Manager was able to benefit from the strength of credit markets over this period to realise capital gains on the sale of bonds that had been purchased at much cheaper levels during 2020. These capital gains, along with low portfolio duration, contributed to the NAV outperforming fixed income indices such as the ICE BofA Sterling and Collateralised Index (down by 2.6%) and the ICE BofA European Currency Non-Financial High Yield 2% Constrained Index (up by 3.0%) over the period.

Share buybacks and discount management

Your Board believes the volatility in the price of the Ordinary Shares has not reflected the stability and low volatility of the underlying NAV. On 30 April 2021, the Company announced a 'zero discount' policy (the 'Policy') to seek to manage the discount or premium to NAV at which the Company's Ordinary Shares trade.

The Policy has been adopted because the Board believes that it is important for Shareholders to be able to benefit appropriately from the Company's investment objective which is to generate a regular and attractive level of income with low asset value volatility. The Company therefore will seek to ensure that the Ordinary Shares trade close to NAV in normal market conditions through a combination of Ordinary Share buybacks and the issue of new Ordinary Shares, or resale of Ordinary Shares held in treasury, where demand exceeds supply. Further issuance would allow the Company to take advantage of opportunities in the private debt markets as they arise, as well as to increase the size of the Company, which should reduce the ongoing charges figure and improve the liquidity of the Ordinary Shares.

Your Company has undertaken a number of share buybacks pursuant to the Policy. In addition, the Company's Investment Manager has held meetings with both existing and potential investors. Pleasingly, these endeavours, coupled with a more positive market backdrop, have led to a narrowing of the discount to NAV at which the Ordinary Shares trade.

The Company's Ordinary Share price traded at an average discount to NAV of 7.5% during the period from 2 January to 30 June 2021. On 30 June 2021 the Ordinary Share price was 97.20p, representing a 4.7% discount to NAV as at that date. As at 30 June 2021, 1,238,000 shares had been purchased as part of the Policy and were held in treasury.

Board

Mark Hutchinson retired from the Board on 31 August 2021. This coincided with Mark leaving his role as Chair of Private Assets at M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited, your Company's Investment Manager. We thank him for his wise counsel, commitment and for his considerable contribution since the inception of the Company.

Your Board has commenced the search process for an additional non-executive Director and, in due course, will consider replacing Mark.

Dividends and transition from LIBOR to SONIA

Your Company is currently paying three, quarterly interim dividends at an annual rate of LIBOR plus 3%, calculated by reference to the opening NAV as at 1 January 2021, adjusted for the payment of the last dividend in respect of the last financial year (adjusted opening NAV). In addition your Company will pay a variable, fourth interim dividend to be determined after the year end, which will take into account the net income over the whole financial year and, if appropriate, any capital gains. The Company paid dividends of 0.74p and 0.76p per Ordinary Share in respect of the quarters to 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021 respectively.

The Company currently uses the average daily three-month LIBOR as its reference for the purposes of its targeted dividend rate. LIBOR is in the process of being phased out by 31 December 2021 in favour of a new measure called Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA).

Since the global financial crisis over a decade ago, banks have been making less use of the interbank lending market. This has raised the question of the robustness and reliability of some of the rates which arise from that process, particularly at the less frequently used maturity points. Additionally, LIBOR has faced concerns regarding its reputation, since manipulation of quotes for the rates by some market participants was discovered to have taken place around the time of the global financial crisis. Financial regulators need standard measures of market interest rates to be trusted and relevant and for the process used to calculate them to be credible, transparent and robust for the long term. Instead of quotations provided by a panel of banks, which is the process for the calculation of LIBOR, regulators have decided that benchmark rates must hereafter both be administered by central banks and be based on actual transactions in deep and liquid markets. Introducing SONIA to replace LIBOR for sterling interest rates aims to achieve those objectives.

The key difference between the two measures is that LIBOR is forward-looking and SONIA is backward-looking: SONIA cannot be determined until the end of an agreed interest period.

Although SONIA gives a different result from LIBOR, based upon the performance of the two measures over the recent past, we do not expect our adoption of it to make a significant difference.

Your Board has, therefore, decided that it is in the best interests of Shareholders and the Company simply to substitute SONIA for LIBOR with effect from 1 January 2022 for the purpose of guidance on future dividends as well as for benchmarking the Company's investment performance.

The adoption of SONIA will not affect the way in which the portfolio is managed. Your Company's Investment Manager continues to believe that an annual total return, and thus ultimately a dividend yield, of LIBOR (and SONIA from January 2022) plus 4% will continue to be achievable although there can be no guarantee that this will occur in any individual year.

Outlook

Your Company's portfolio (including irrevocable commitments) is now 58.9% invested in private (non- listed) assets, with an additional investment of some 10% in illiquid publicly listed assets which are intended to be held to maturity. Public bond valuations are currently expensive by historical standards and on a risk adjusted basis appear unattractive relative to the target return of the Company. Our Investment Manager will continue to grow the private asset portion of the portfolio to achieve additional returns compared to public markets, further progressing the yield of the portfolio.

The Company maintains access to an undrawn GBP25 million revolving credit facility which should enable us to weather any future market shocks while having the firepower to purchase suitable assets as they arise. We have not yet used this facility but it continues to provide a valuable source of additional liquidity.

Based upon income earned and gains on sales of securities already realised in the portfolio, we believe the Company is in a good position to achieve its return and dividend objectives, as set out above in the section entitled 'Dividends and transition from LIBOR to SONIA', for the current financial year.

David Simpson

Chairman

16 September 2021

Investment manager's report

We are pleased to report strong NAV total return performance of 3.3% in the first half of the year which leaves the Company currently ahead of its dividend target. For the period ended 30 June 2021, the Company had declared dividend payments of 1.50p per Ordinary Share (of which 0.74p per Ordinary Share was paid in May 2021 and 0.76p per Ordinary Share was paid in August 2021). The share price total return from 1 January to 30 June 2021 was 8.7%.

In the first half of 2021 financial markets focus changed from considering the risks associated with the shock caused by the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, to those posed by the huge fiscal and monetary stimulus which central banks provided as a response to that initial shock. Asset purchasing programmes succeeded in keeping borrowing costs low and corporate issuers of varying credit quality continued to have access to cheap levels of investor capital. Investors looking for increased returns were forced along the credit curve into 'riskier' sectors and in many cases, out of investment grade and into high yield credit. Against this backdrop, we continued to adopt a patient and prudent approach to deploying capital, with a focus on ensuring that returns were commensurate to underlying credit risk.

Portfolio activity and positioning

The focus in markets during the early part of the year was the rise of inflation and the reaction of sovereign debt markets. The yield on the 10 year US Treasury almost doubled over the first quarter, whilst that of the 10 year UK gilt widened to approximately four times the level seen at the end of 2020 - at one point spiking to a near two-year high. In the Eurozone, the yield on the German 10 year bund touched its highest level since the onset of the pandemic. Whilst risk-free rates climbed higher, corporate credit spreads continued to tighten. Against this backdrop, the Company began the year cautiously positioned and continued to reduce risk over the period. The Company's short position in the 10 year gilt future successfully offset any depreciation in the value of the portfolio's holdings resulting from the change in interest rates.

By contrast, volatility in credit markets remained subdued with central banks committed to providing monetary stimulus in the short term. Investment grade and high yield credit spreads continued to tighten over the period, reaching multi-year lows and finishing inside pre-COVID levels, testament to the success of central bank asset purchase programmes in suppressing corporate yields. Whilst this limited our ability to invest in large parts of the public market, we were able to sell into this strength and realise notable capital gains in the portfolio, whilst reinvesting proceeds into higher yielding private assets.

Despite elevated volumes of new issuance in both investment grade and high yield credit, portfolio activity in the second quarter of the year slowed. A high appetite for yield in public markets limited the amount of attractively priced deals, with most offering yields well inside the target return of the Company. However, the pipeline of potential private transactions has remained strong since the start of the year and in total over the period we added a further 9.2% of private and illiquid assets to the portfolio.

As at 30 June 2021, the funded private asset portion of the portfolio had increased to 50.9% (versus 44.1% at 31 December 2020) with an additional investment of 6% in Private Assets transacted after the period end, or committed to be drawn down beyond the date of this report. Further commitments of GBP2.9m (c.2%) since the period end are expected to take the Company's overall private asset exposure to approximately 58.9%.

Outlook

As inflation continues to ramp up, fundamental credit analysis of issuers and their cash flow profiles will become more important than ever in assessing relative value. In such an environment, our extensive research capabilities of over 100 analysts covering public and private credit means we are well positioned to continue to seek the right investment opportunities for the portfolio.

There remain many risks on the horizon as we enter the second half of the year. Most notable of these is the spread of a more transmissible strain of the COVID-19 virus, the Delta variant, which is already leading to economic growth forecasts being revised. In some countries there remain heightened geopolitical risks, particularly discord between the US and China, recent cyber security attacks and continued friction between the UK and EU following the former's official exit from the European Union.

We view the main threat to market stability as the tapering of economic stimulus by central banks and how it is signalled to investors. Economies have rebounded more swiftly than anticipated and inflation in the UK and US has spiked notably beyond the long term target of 2%, with the latter far more pronounced due to its outsized fiscal stimulus. However, the recovery has been uneven with employment remaining below pre-pandemic levels and a premature pullback of accommodative monetary policy could damage the longer term economic recovery. The issue is complicated in that the risk is double edged, as continuing to provide fiscal stimulus to an already overheating economy could lead to undesirably high inflation for years to come, which may prove difficult to reverse. Therefore, the predominant theme in markets as we enter the second half of the year is the discussion on whether the current levels of inflation are 'transitory' (resulting from pent-up demand caused by social restrictions but expected to reduce over time) or 'persistent' (a structural shift indicating longer term inflationary trends.) The action of central banks in response to the challenge of the evolving inflationary environment looks set to have the biggest bearing on the path of the economic recovery as we continue through 2021 and into 2022.

If current market conditions persist, we will continue to increase the yield of the portfolio by selling public bonds, realising capital gains and reinvesting proceeds into new private investment opportunities. This rotation into higher yielding private assets with stronger structural protections will further improve the credit quality of the portfolio. There is currently a healthy deal pipeline of private opportunities offering yields in line with our long term target.

M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited

16 September 2021

Portfolio analysis

Top 20 Holdings

Percentage of portfolio of investments (including cash on deposit and derivatives) As at 30 June 2021 M&G European Loan Fund 12.16 Sonovate Limited Var. Rate 12 Apr 2022 1.80 Atlas 2020 1 Trust Var. Rate 30 Sep 2050 1.65 Westbourne 2016 1 WR Senior Var. Rate 30 Sep 2023 1.59 Delamare Finance FRN 1.279% 19/02/2029 1.59 Finance for Residential Social Housing 8.569% 4 Oct 2058 1.54 Hall & Woodhouse Var. Rate 30 Dec 2023 1.53 Signet Excipients Var. Rate 20 Oct 2025 1.42 Newday Partnership Funding 2017-1 FRN 0.8053% 15 Dec 2027 1.39 Regenter Myatt Field North Var. Rate 31 Mar 2036 1.35 Hammond Var. Rate 28 Oct 2025 1.32 Project Driver TL Var. Rate 1.32 RIN II 1.778% 10 Sep 2030 1.26 Dragon Finance FRN 1.3665% 13 Jul 2023 1.14 Finance for Residential Social Housing 8.369% 4 Oct 2058 1.12 Lewisham Var. Rate 12 Feb 2023 1.10 NewRiver REIT 3.5% 7 Mar 2028 1.09 Marston's Issuer FRN 1.7083% 15 Oct 2031 1.07 Ripon Mortgages FRN 1.2814% 20 Aug 2056 1.05 Hammerson 6% 23 Feb 2026 1.04 Total 37.53

Source: State Street.

Geographical exposure

Percentage of portfolio of investments As at 30 June 2021 (excluding cash on deposit and derivatives) United Kingdom 60.06% United States 7.40% France 3.09% European Union 2.80% Australia 2.23% Other 24.42%

Source: M&G and State Street as at 30 June 2021

Portfolio overview

As at 30 June 2021 % Cash on deposit 3.20 Public 46.22 Asset-backed securities 22.12 Bonds 24.10 Private 50.86 Asset-backed securities 6.72 Bonds 2.45 Investment funds 12.16 Loans 19.03 Private placements 0.99 Other 9.51 Derivatives (0.28) Debt derivatives (0.17) Forwards (0.11) Total 100.00

Source: State Street.

Credit rating breakdown

As at 30 June 2021 % Unrated (0.28) Derivatives (0.28) Cash and investment grade 77.29 Cash on deposit 3.20 AAA 5.52 AA+ 1.85 AA 3.94 AA- 3.38 A+ 0.21 A 0.65 A- 2.30 BBB+ 8.71 BBB 12.94 BBB- 25.11 M&G European Loan Fund (ELF) (see note) 9.48 Sub-investment grade 22.99 BB+ 4.33 BB 5.39 BB- 2.55 B+ 1.77 B 2.96 B- 1.95 CCC+ 0.64 CCC- 0.48 D 0.24 M&G European Loan Fund (ELF) (see note) 2.68 Total 100.00

Source: State Street.

