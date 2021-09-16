London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - As VNSMART Transaction Volumes Rise, the VNSMART governance system shows that the protocol will enter its third phase of VNC token issuance earlier than predicted. The VNSMART subscriber base is rising at a massive rate. For this reason, the VNSMART blockchain protocols will lower the VNC token mining transaction value and computer hash power when the base hits the 200,000-user level.

VNSMart

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/96770_414b512294e2999f_001full.jpg

The subscriber base rise could cross the 200,000 level shortly as VNSMART purchases a popular Australian cryptocurrency exchange, onboarding more users from the land Down Under. The acquisition as per sources will wrap up by October 31st.

At the end of the process, VNSMART will hold a cryptocurrency exchange trading license. Following the achievement of this milestone, VNSMART will no longer sorely trade securities but will have a digital currency exchange arm.

The VNSMART is a regulated cryptocurrency exchange that will kick off operations by listing 30 cryptocurrency pairs. It will please VNC token holders to know that the VNSMART cryptocurrency exchange will list the VNC/USDT token pair.

Why is the third phase of VNC token issuance such a big deal?

VNC crypto prices are on a rapid rise as the market grasps its growth potential and value. At issue, in December 2018 VNC tokens had a market value of $ $0.00619. Today the VNSMART price is $0.32. As a result, metrics such as the number of active users, frequency of trades between them and market liquidity, as well as time have turned positive.

Rising VNSMART users give the VNC token much value and, with the joint effort of all stakeholders, this token will enter the mainstream market and realize its full value.

The VNC mining platform has four node or miner membership tiers. Each tier has designated sets of mining machines, hashrate speeds and level of output. Miners that start VNC mining at the Bronze tier do so at no extra cost.

The Gold, Platinum and Super mining computers cost users $300, $600 and $5000, respectively. They, however, have juicier mining rewards than the free Bronze tier, a critical advantage as the VNC mining algorithm approaches its third stage of mining rewards issuance.

As an illustration, the Super mining computers currently running at a 3.55GH/h hash rate will slow down to 1.77GH/h after the halving. Consequently, the Super mining reward will drop from 155302VNC to 73651VNC.

Super tier members that activate their mining nodes after the halving will however receive half of this output, totaling 38825.5VNC. Fortunately, the VNSMART has lowered the Super tier entry price to $4000, to allow more nodes to earn more VNC after the third stage reward system kicks off. This change will affect all mining membership tiers.

What is VNSMART?

VNSMART is a securities platform with blockchain features. Its vision is to open up the securities trading sector to billions of people across diverse national borders. Thanks to blockchain technology features, VNSMART's cross border transaction charges are affordable and its systems are rewarding to users.

So why did VNSMART integrate blockchain technology with securities trading?

The securities market is massive. The equity-backed security market capitalization crossed the $70 trillion mark in 2019. Publicly traded company stocks quite often take the lion's share of a passive wealth generation portfolio.

The traditional securities market runs from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, every weekday without fail globally. These markets buzz with activity, generating lots of revenues for stockbrokers and traders. Most market activity today runs on electronic securities exchanges platforms.

An improvement from traditional bourse trading, online trading is accessible and cheaper for everyday traders. Online trading platforms such as VNSMART open up what was initially a very closed up market.

These electronic trading platforms are flexible and offer an array of trading tools to the investor. On top of this, you can monitor your assets' price movements in real-time. Unfortunately, because of the centralized nature of the securities trading ecosystem, most trading platforms are milking investors dry. They are locking billions of traders off the market.

As an illustration, these platforms will charge deposit, withdrawal, inactivity and overnight fees. On top of this, brokers will take a cut off the spread as payment for their services. In the bargain, are brokers that may choose to charge commissions on a per-share basis.

Trading platforms may brand themselves as free or zero commission platforms, but they have diverse ways of taking a chunk off of an investor's capital. Some platforms have abandoned the trading commissions charges and adopted the order flow tactic as a source of revenue.

They will process investor orders, then pass them to securities wholesalers such as Citadel Securities. These market makers will then make the sale and pay these brokers for conducting the trade through them.

Many online trading platforms make a kill by simply standing in between the investor and the product. Robinhood, for instance, made $687 million from the order flow system in 2020. The thing is, these platforms could share this revenue with their investors. Unfortunately, most of them choose to pocket this profit.

VNSMART believes that securities trading platforms should reward rather than feed off traders. It is the first blockchain-based securities platform that you can trade traditional securities on and enjoy the benefits of blockchain technology in the financial sector.

How VNSMART changes the securities trading game

Blockchain technology is an innovation in database storage and access. It creates shared public ledgers, enhancing data transparency. Along with that, a distributed ledger system encrypts data and boosts user privacy plus the traceability of transactions.

VNSMART's blockchain trading solution allows protocol participants to identify and verify trading data. Consequently, this electronic trading platform offers a 100% visibility feature to all stakeholders and regulators.

Whenever there is a transaction, its nodes or data verifiers will go into hustle mode and confirm platform orders. Should the deal meet all VNSMART protocols, the nodes will verify it, adding its data to the VNSMART ledger.

VNSMART blockchain protocol creates distributed ledgers, verifying transactions via in-app computers. Nodes that confirm VNSMART data will earn payment for their services. For this reason, the VNSMART securities platform is no longer a gatekeeper that charges traders fees to access the juicy securities market. It is a profit-sharing securities trading platform.

Over and above that, VNSMART's transactions are transparent to all stakeholders and its costs of doing business are much lower. Best of all, VNSMART's blockchain protocols turn all stakeholders into brokers and traders. In so doing, it has cut off middlemen brokerage services and other forms of central governance, levelling the playing ground for all users of all backgrounds.

How does the VNSMART blockchain protocol work?

VNSMART's blockchain solution places the investor at the core of its operations, rather than at the bottom of the revenue generation pyramid. To accomplish this task, their blockchain technology protocols have a reward mechanism that divvies up development profits.

Their protocol design first creates a decentralized public ledger of VNSMART transactions. This process makes its securities transaction data apparent to all stakeholders. After that, its consensus algorithm participants will receive digital asset rewards as per the securities transactions that they perform on the VNSMART system.

Key to the performance of the VNSMART blockchain protocol is the VN currency (VNC). The VN Coin is the VNSMART system's utility and reward token. It motivates traders, miners and referrers. The VNC mining process is straightforward.

The platform's designers have gone to great lengths to lower mining complexity by creating an attractive and intuitive VNSMART app mining platform. It is a 3.0 trading platform that is a win-win for the trader, miner and referrers that come together to form the VNSMART community.

The VNC coin incentivizes all three types of protocol contributors and increases the blockchain protocol autonomy. Traders, miners and referrers contribute to the ecosystem to earn their VNC tokens. VNC has a billion maximum supply cap.

These three sets of contributors will kick start VNC mining by getting a hold of the series of mining machines at the VNC mining platform for 24 hours to earn their VN Coins. A trader, miner, or referrer's VNC reward is determined by their mining node's hash power, contribution value, and trading activity.

VNC tokenomics

On release in 2018, the VNC token had a definite supply cap of a billion tokens. That said, it has a deflationary feature that lowers transaction value and computer hash power as the VNSMART ecosystem expands and more users join the community.

In the first phase of the VNC token issuance, the halving protocol occurred when the VNSMART user base hit the targeted 100,000+ figure. The algorithm halved VNC output. Consequently, the value of VNC rose from its near-zero rates to $0.2.

VNC protocols would later half the VNC token reward when the platform would hit the 1 million and 10 million subscriber targets. The revised token issuance protocol is going to half the mining reward and hash rate when the platform has 200,000 subscribers.

The fourth phase will occur when the platform attains 5,000,000 users in place of the aforementioned 10 million figure.

As the number of transactions rises because of an increase in users, the number of transactions will hit the 10 billion mark.

Following this accomplishment, all VNC token holders will receive dividends while VNC enlists at all mainstream digital currency trading exchanges. This phase will happen two years earlier than predicted in 2022. VNC will first sell at the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.

Since VNSMART is a revolutionary project with an excellent use case, these tokens will rise in value as millions of people engage more with the securities market in a blockchain safe, open, borderless, fair, and transparent environment.

Early adopters will make more VC coins as per protocol since the computing power and transactions have not hit full capacity as yet.

VNSMART challenges

That said, to meet all of its milestones, VNSMART has to overcome certain risks. The VNSMART blockchain protocol aims to create a genuine zero cost and highly rewarding user environment. For this reason, the protocol is a nonprofit making entity that seeks to enhance the prosperity of the VNSMART community.

It can only achieve this process through an increase in transaction volumes. Since the VNSMART blockchain protocol success highly hinges on trader and investor contribution, a low subscriber base could sound the death knell for this protocol.

Increasing government regulations could also adversely affect its development goals. For this reason, VNSMART has chosen Vietnam as its base and is preparing to list VNC tokens in Vietnam first. The Asia-Pacific country has a friendly stance towards blockchain development and a mature financial market.

The team behind VNSMART has in-depth knowledge and experience in the financial field. They built VNSMART to disrupt the bloated and inefficient centralized traditional brokerage system. They all have professional securities trading experience, working in reputable firms in the space such as Robin Hood and Saxo Bank.

Media Contact:

Name: VN Smart

Website: www.vnsmart.com

Email: service@vnsmart.com

State & Country: London, UK



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96770