Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a leading partner of major international aircraft manufacturers, today announces the signing of the acquisition of Mexico-based Shimtech de Mexico (SDM) from Avantus Aerospace Ltd. Following the acquisition of Technical Airborne Components (TAC) at the end of August, this is the second external growth transaction since the completion of the Group's capital increase at the beginning of August.

SDM is a supplier in advanced, precision engineered structural composite assemblies and components, for the aerospace industry. The acquisition of SDM, with its 80,000 square foot facility in Hermosillo Mexico, will accelerate the development of Latécoère's composites production capabilities in North America, better positioning the Latécoère Group for future market developments. Latécoère will integrate SDM into its existing co-located operations in Hermosillo further growing its operational cluster of excellence in Mexico.

Thierry Mootz, Chief Executive Officer of Latécoère stated: "I am delighted that Shimtech de Mexico is joining Latécoère today. We are strengthening our activities and skills in Mexico in order to provide vertically integrated solutions for future platforms, and better serve North American customers. This investment follows on from our recent acquisitions of TAC in Belgium and Bombardier's EWIS business, further reaffirming our ambition to be a global leader in the aeronautics industry."

Latécoère will provide further market disclosure upon closing of the transaction, which is subject to a number of commercial and regulatory condition precedents.

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at €132,745,925 divided into 530,983,700 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

About Shimtech de Mexico

SDM was established in Sonora, Mexico, in 2016 as part of the Avantus Aerospace Ltd. group' strategic expansion. It is a supplier in advanced, precision engineered structural composite assemblies and components as well as a specialist in high strength aerospace fasteners for the aerospace industry. The building houses two large autoclaves, enabling fabrication of composite structures up to 50 feet (15m) long.

