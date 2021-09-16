Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Battery Road Capital Corp., (TSXV: BTRY.P) ("Battery Road" or the "Corporation"), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), is providing this status update relating to the Qualifying Transaction of the Corporation with E-Tech Kalapuse Mining (Pty) Ltd. ("E-Tech Namibia").

The Corporation has received conditional approval of the Qualifying Transaction from the TSXV and has scheduled an annual general and special shareholder's meeting of the Corporation (the "Meeting") October 14, 2021 to approve, among other items, the Qualifying Transaction.

The closing of the Qualifying Transaction is anticipated October 29, 2021 or such other date as the parties to the Qualifying Transaction reasonably determine.

In connection with the Meeting a management information circular has been prepared, is being mailed to shareholders, and will be available on SEDAR.

Once shareholder approval of the proposed Qualifying Transaction and any other related matters is obtained at the Meeting and all of the conditions set out by the TSXV in its Conditional Acceptance have been satisfied, the Corporation may close the Qualifying Transaction.

About Battery Road Capital Corp.

Battery Road is a Capital Pool Company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Its principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. Battery Road has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash.

For further information please contact:

Jim Megann, Director

Battery Road Capital Corp.

902-442-7192

Completion of the Qualifying Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and if applicable pursuant to TSXV requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Qualifying Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Qualifying Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Qualifying Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Battery Road to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Examples of such statements include the intention to complete the Qualifying Transaction; release of the Offering proceeds from escrow to the Corporation; and, the Split. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: satisfying conditions under the agreements forming part of the Qualifying Transaction; satisfying the requirements of the TSXV with respect to proposed Qualifying Transaction; consumer interest in Battery Road's services and products; competition; and anticipated and unanticipated costs. While Battery Road anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Battery Road specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Battery Road's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Although Battery Road has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Battery Road. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Battery Road's initial public offering prospectus dated August 10, 2018, a copy of which may be obtained on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Completion of the Qualifying Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Qualifying Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Qualifying Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a Capital Pool Company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

