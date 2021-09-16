Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals im Rallyemodus! Aber jetzt wirklich krass!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.09.2021 | 18:04
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crown Sterling Deploys Blockchain Explorer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Sterling Limited LLC, a pioneer of personal data sovereignty technologies, is excited to announce that it has officially deployed its Blockchain Explorer, which is integrated into the Polkadot Explorer.

Crown Sterling Limited LLC

The Crown Sterling blockchain technology is the first to implement quantum-resistant, one-time pad encryption as an option for the state transition function. Crown Sterling announced earlier this year that it established the Data Bill of Rights as the Genesis block within its blockchain, declaring digital assets as the intangible property of the original creator.

"We are excited to pioneer the applicability of blockchain technology to create positive change and evolve the current system of data capture, protection and control. The benefits of participating in the Polkadot ecosystem are beyond comprehensible given the nature of the technology they have created. We look forward to continuing our mission in this space, not only in encryption and blockchain, but also in human rights," commented Jesse Lurie, CTO, Crown Sterling.

Crown Sterling chose Polkadot for the combination of its high speed and concurrent transactions and its customizable encryption layer, making it ideal as a next generation NFT and quantum-resistant blockchain. We look forward to becoming the platform for people to support the future of digital asset authorization, monetization and ownership.

"I would like to congratulate our talented programmers. This is another major milestone toward our goal of personal data Sovereignty for the world," commented Robert E. Grant, CEO and Founder, Crown Sterling.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1627853/crown_sterling_vert_black_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.