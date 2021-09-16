Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals im Rallyemodus! Aber jetzt wirklich krass!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JMXJ ISIN: AU0000009771 Ticker-Symbol: UBLB 
Frankfurt
16.09.21
08:04 Uhr
3,265 Euro
-0,082
-2,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE CDIS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2021 | 18:05
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: completion of the sale and leaseback of the 7 Adenauer building

Paris, Amsterdam, September 16, 2021

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the sale and leaseback of the 7 Adenauer building

Further to the agreement entered into on July 8, 2021, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) announces the completion of the sale and leaseback of the 7 Adenauer building, located in Paris, to a French institutional buyer. The Net Disposal Price of the transaction is €249 Mn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Samuel Warwood
+33 7 60 44 10 25
Samuel.warwood@urw.com

Media Relations
Nathalie Feld - Image 7
+33 6 30 47 18 37
nfeld@image7.fr

Cornelia Schnepf - Finelk
+44 7387 108 998
Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €55.0 Bn as at June 30, 2021, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 86 shopping centres, including 53 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 2,900 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor's and from a Baa2 rating from Moody's.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com
Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com
Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfieldand Instagram @urw_group

Attachment

  • Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2382b3a0-2f5c-46e7-b1b0-f3076f81ac62)

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE CDIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.