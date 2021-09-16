Success of the first conference inspires demand for bigger 2022 conference

Ton Logtenberg officially announced as Chairman of the 2022 Series

FairJourney Biologics S.A., leader in the discovery and optimization of antibodies, today announced, after the overwhelming success of the 2021 ANTIBODY SERIES conference, planning for a larger scale 2022 ANTIBODY SERIES are underway.

This year's conference attracted over 800 online participants and a select group of 150 in-person attendees. Nobel Prize Laureate Sir Gregory Winter opened the inaugural event with keynote presentation and Q&A, followed by a diverse panel of pioneers and leaders in industry and academia. THE ANTIBODY SERIES provided a platform for the exchanging of innovative ideas, approaches and solutions in the field of antibody discovery and development, and additional opportunities for panel Q&A, discussion, and networking.

Ton Logtenberg, who presented at this year's conference has been announced as Chairman of THE ANTIBODY SERIES 2022.

Ton Logtenberg, Founder of MERUS N.V. commented: "A wonderful event combining superb presentations, excellent networking opportunities and festivities. The success of the meeting inspired the decision to organize THE ANTIBODY SERIES again in 2022. As the Chairman of that event, I invite you to join us for updates on progress in the exciting antibody field while greeting old friends and making new ones."

Registration for THE ANTIBODY SERIES 2022 will be made available on FairJourney Biologics LinkedIn page on Friday 17th Sept 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005673/en/

Contacts:

Zyme Communications

Lorna Cuddon

lorna.cuddon@zymecommunications.com

Tel: +44(0)7811 996 942