Donnerstag, 16.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals im Rallyemodus! Aber jetzt wirklich krass!
WKN: A12CQT ISIN: NO0010716863 Ticker-Symbol: 2XX 
Frankfurt
16.09.21
08:04 Uhr
1,775 Euro
+0,029
+1,66 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
16.09.2021 | 18:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in XXL (169/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
forwards and futures in XXL ASA (XXL) due to an extraordinary dividend. For
details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 168/21. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation. Adjusted series
also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs, which can be found in the
attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015870
