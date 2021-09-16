The Della Penna Motorsports Next Gen Foundation Confirms Inaugural Event at Laguna Seca Raceway on September 18

The Foundation's First Event Will Host the East Bay's Radical Monarchs for a Day of Racing, Guest Speakers, and Hands-On Activities Designed to Inspire the Next Generation of Female Motorsports Talent

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / The Della Penna Motorsports (DPM) Next Gen Foundation will host its first-ever event at The Firestone Grand Prix at Laguna Seca on Saturday September 18, 2021, playing host to the Bay Area's Radical Monarchs, an organization that seeks to create opportunities for young girls of color to form fierce sisterhood, celebrate their identities and contribute radically to their communities. To further its mission of inspiring the next generation of women in motorsports, The Next Gen Foundation will provide a dedicated hospitality suite, private tours of the paddock and garages, meet-and-greets with professional female ambassadors in the sport, as well as hands-on exposure to vintage Indy Car racing gear. Participation will also provide attendees with preferential status for future Next Gen Foundation events.

"As an organization that prioritizes the empowerment of young girls and the advancement of DE&I initiatives, we couldn't be happier to host the Radical Monarchs for our first event, because it represents a perfect alignment of values," said DPM Next Gen Foundation Founder & President, Michelle Della Penna. "Building the next generation of female racing talent and leaders starts with events like this that expose girls to STEM and motorsports, as well as the kinds of women leaders that can help them dream in bigger ways."

The Della Penna Motorsports Next Gen Foundation was founded with the mission of nurturing a new generation of women in motorsports by sharing a love of racing, helping young girls to see it, dream it, and do it.

"I am honored to be collaborating with the Della Penna Next Gen Motorsports Foundation, and helping to advance its cause of empowering young girls through motorsports" said, acting Executive Director, Susan Lucas-Conwell. "The barriers to inclusion in the motorsports industry are considerable: whether it's inaccessibility to the sport, relative lack of role models, expensive equipment or access to karting, trainers and tracks, there is an immense opportunity to open the doors and let new talent come in with diverse faces and new ideas. We plan on changing the landscape of motorsports with one girl at a time."

"The Radical Monarchs organization is THRILLED to be partnering with the NextGen foundation. We deeply believe that seeing is believing and having this opportunity for our Monarchs to see women in racing can spark future girl power dreams!"

To find out more about the Della Penna Motorsports Next Gen Foundation - how your organization can participate, or how you can donate to the cause - visit www.nextgenfoundation.org. Additionally, the foundation can be found on Instagram at @dpmnextgenfoundation, on Facebook at @dpmnextgenfoundation, and on Twitter at @dpmnextgenfoundation.

About the Della Penna Motorsports Next Gen Foundation

Founded by serial entrepreneur Michelle Della Penna in 2021, the Della Penna Motorsports Foundation was established to honor the legacy of Indy Car team owner and racing legend, John Della Penna, with a mission of using motorsports as a platform to expose young girls to STEM programs and the world of racing, open doors, and provide opportunities to the next generation of female leaders and racing industry talent by letting them see it, dream it, and do it. More information about the Della Penna Nextgen Motorsports Foundation can be found at www.nextgenfoundation.org.

