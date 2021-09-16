Anzeige
6,7506,80021:11
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema to divest Sistema Capital LLC

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema to divest Sistema Capital LLC 16-Sep-2021 / 20:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moscow, 16 September, 2021. Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiaries Sistema Finance JSC and Sistema Telecom Assets LLC have signed binding agreements to divest a 70% stake in Sistema Capital LLC ("Sistema Capital") to Mobile TeleSystems B.V., a subsidiary of PJSC MTS ("MTS"), the leading digital, media and telecommunications services provider in Russia, for RUB 3.5 billion. As a result of the transaction, which is expected to complete in the near future, the stake owned by MTS in Sistema Capital will increase from 30% to 100%. Sistema Capital has significantly grown its assets under management (AuM), which increased more than eightfold over the past five years to RUB 184 billion. As a result, Sistema Capital has become one of Russia's largest asset management companies, rising from 33^rd place in 2016 to 12^th place in 2020 in terms of AuM. Sistema Capital Management Company is a professional member of the securities market that has been providing asset management services for individual and corporate customers since 2001. The company offers financial products to individual and corporate customers. In 2021, the Expert RA ratings agency confirmed Sistema Capital's rating at A++ with a 'stable' outlook. The elevated rating of Sistema Capital's reliability and service quality is due to the high level of diversification of the business, the quality of AuM, risk management and IT infrastructure, as well as high growth rates of ?uM. *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving some 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: 

Investor Relations    Public Relations 
Nikolai Minashin     Sergey Kopytov 
Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
n.minashin@sistema.ru   kopytov@sistema.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 122370 
EQS News ID:  1234078 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234078&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2021 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

