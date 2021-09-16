Savage Enterprises Launches Hemp-Derived HHC Cartridges Under Its Delta Extrax Brand

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Industry pioneering e-liquid and cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ("Savage") (www.SavageEnterprises.com) is proud to announce the launch of its newest collection, The Hydro Collection, featuring the novel hemp-derived cannabinoid hexahydrocannabinol ("HHC"). This new collection has been released through Savage's flagship brand, Delta Extrax, and the initial launch consists of one gram HHC cartridges, in two flavors, available for sale at www.DeltaExtax.com and through distributors nationwide. HHC is a newly emerging hemp-derived cannabinoid that is expected to rise quickly to mainstream popularity.

Savage Enterprises' revolutionary new HHC cartridges are specifically designed to incorporate the hemp-derived HHC, all while producing a similar, but slightly different experience to their previously existing, best-selling hemp-derived cartridges. Savage Enterprises' new HHC cartridges from The Hydro Collection are available in two flavors, Cherry Pie and Blue Widow, and retail at $48.99 each. The HHC cartridges are available for sale individually, and in a pack of 10 encased in a pop display. Similar to Savage's other products, the HHC cartridges are lab-tested and batch codes are printed on each box. In two weeks, The Hydro Collection is expected be expanded to include two HHC disposable pens.

Christopher G. Wheeler, CEO of Savage Enterprises, commented, "We're extremely excited about the potential of HHC and even more excited to be able to showcase its appeal with our popular, best-selling cartridges. We expect consumers to fall in love with our formula, along with the experience that HHC provides."

Matt Winters, CFO of Savage Enterprises, further explained, "This is what makes Savage special. We pride ourselves on our ingenuity when navigating the cannabinoid space, and our talent of introducing high potential products to market. We truly think this will be another extension of the high-quality products that we offer, and consumers will love this newly emerging cannabinoid. I'm really looking forward to the success of this launch!"

The launch of Savage Enterprises' HHC cartridges follows Savage's press release that it has signed a letter of intent to merge with publicly traded LFTD Partners Inc. (ticker symbol LSFP) for aggregate merger consideration of $44 million, consisting of $15,840,000 in cash plus 8,691,358 shares of LSFP's unregistered common stock. Closing of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to completion of an acceptable due diligence investigation and audit of Savage, Premier Greens and MKRC, completion of a significant financing by LSFP that it may be unable to complete, execution of definitive acquisition documents, receipt of a tax opinion on the Savage merger, obtaining all necessary approvals, and the completion of all necessary securities filings.

About Savage Enterprises

Based in Irvine, California, Savage Enterprises was founded in 2014 by co-owners Christopher G. Wheeler and Matt Winters with the vision of bringing innovation to the counter-culture space. Savage has been committed to improving the community it serves by providing superior, consumer-centered and cost-effective products that are third-party lab tested with quality assurance, consistency, and traceability. Savage's goal is to create the benchmark for quality and assurance in the industry. Under its Delta Extrax brand (www.DeltaExtrax.com ), Savage Enterprises sells delta-10-THC cartridges, disposables and tinctures, delta-8-THC-infused shots, cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, delta-8-THC-infused hemp flower, pods and tinctures. Under Savage CBD (www.SavageCBD.com), Savage sells CBD cartridges, disposables, edibles, tinctures, topicals, vape juice and CBD for pets. Under its Vape 100 brand, Savage produces nicotine-infused e-liquids. Under its Zen Panda brand, Savage sells various kratom and kava-based products. Savage also sells disposable nicotine vapes. The team at Savage is currently developing at least three other products in the supplement arena, as well as innovative apparatuses for marijuana consumption.

Savage Enterprises also owns 46% of MKRC, 51% of RJMC Brands, LLC, 6% of AAA, LLC, and 33% of Remediez. For more information about Savage Enterprises, please visit www.SavageEnterprises.com.

About LFTD Partners Inc.

LFTD Partners Inc., formerly known as Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQB ticker symbol LSFP), is focused upon acquiring rapidly growing companies that manufacture and sell branded products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids (e.g. delta-8-THC, delta-9-THC, delta-10-THC, THCV, THCO, CBDA, CBC, CBG, CBN, CBD), e-liquid, disposable nicotine vapes, kratom and kava products. In February 2020, LSFP acquired 100% of Warrender Enterprise Inc. d/b/a Lifted Made (formerly d/b/a Lifted Liquids) (www.LiftedMade.com), Kenosha, Wisconsin. Lifted Made has a 50% membership interest in SmplyLifted LLC, which sells tobacco-free nicotine pouches under the brand name FR3SH (www.GETFR3SH.com). LSFP also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company (www.AblisBev.com), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. (www.Bendistillery.com), all located in Bend, Oregon.

LSFP has also signed a letter of intent to acquire Savage Enterprises, owner of award-winning hemp-derived products brand Delta Extrax (www.DeltaExtrax.com) and CBD brand Savage CBD (www.SavageCBD.com), and to enter the California marijuana industry by purchasing Premier Greens LLC and MKRC Holdings, LLC, the closing of which transactions are subject to a number of contingencies.

LSFP has also signed a letter of intent to acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC (www.FreshFarmsELiquid.com), whose portfolio includes the premium vapor products Fresh Farms and Fruitia, JUS tobacco-free nicotine vapor products, and HAPPI premium delta-8-THC and delta-10-THC products, the closing of which transaction is subject to a number of contingencies.

Please read LSFP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Learn more by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LiftedMade.com and www.LFTDPartners.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the acquisition, financing, revenue growth, profitability, and product strategies, plans and expectations of: LFTD Partners Inc. and related entities including Lifted Made; Savage Enterprises, Premier Greens LLC and MKRC Holdings, LLC and related entities; and Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC and related entities. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of these companies' merger plans, financing plans, operations, or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These companies undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors, including the risk factors set forth in LFTD Partners Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell common stock or any other securities of LFTD Partners Inc.

CONTACTS:

Savage Enterprises

Attn: Brittany Warner

Phone: 714-612-1091

Email: Bwarner@savageenterprises.com

Website: www.SavageEnterprises.com

LFTD Partners Inc.

Attn: William C. "Jake" Jacobs, President and CFO

Phone: 847-400-7660

Email: JakeJacobs@AcquiredSalesCorp.com

Website: www.LFTDPartners.com

SOURCE: Savage Enterprises

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/664397/Savage-Enterprises-Launches-Hemp-Derived-HHC-Cartridges-Under-Its-Delta-Extrax-Brand