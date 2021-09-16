Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Awarded Military Training Contract with the NATO Security Force Assistance Centre of Excellence

Contract represents expansion of work with NATO

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), provider of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT & Cyber Solutions segments, announces a contract win with the NATO Security Force Assistance Centre of Excellence (NATO SFA COE), a multinational entity with Italy, Albania and Slovenia as sponsoring Nations.

As part of the contract, Calian will support training on site, bringing military expertise and a deep understanding of management and leadership principles to the NATO SFA COE. The COE is committed to knowledge-sharing among the Alliance, NATO nations and NATO partners in the field of SFA, building the skills of its personnel. It aims to improve the effectiveness of the Alliance in promoting stability and reconstruction efforts for conflict and post-conflict scenarios.

Kent Davis, Director, Training as a Service, Calian noted: "For these exercises, we work closely with our NATO customers to understand their training objectives and tailor our solutions to meet their mission-critical requirements."

Calian trainers are experts in strategic planning, developing training exercises, Security Sector Reform and Security Force Assistance. This unique skill set is developed through interpersonal coaching and mentoring as well as the use of subject matter experts, role players and interpreters to enhance the realism of international training scenarios.

"We look forward to delivering complex training solutions to the NATO SFA COE and helping to improve the competency and effectiveness of SFA operators working in current and future critical defence missions," Chesney Clark, Managing Director, Cadence, a Calian company.

While this is not a material announcement, it exemplifies one of our key strategic pillars - customer retention. Calian is currently delivering much of the strategic and operational training to NATO Command Structure and NATO Force Structure commands.

About Calian

Calian employs over 4,500 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,400 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. Learn more about Calian at www.calian.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

UK Calian Press Office

c/o Singleton PR

calian@singletonpr.com

+44(0) 7739 461 061

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/664419/Calian-Awarded-Military-Training-Contract-with-the-NATO-Security-Force-Assistance-Centre-of-Excellence