Triller's TrillerVerz II Shatters 2021 Viewership Records

TRILLERVERZ II Continues Record Breaking Streak Of Viewership!!

World Class Boxing Plus Fat Joe Vs. Ja Rule Verzuz Battle A Massive Hit For Fans!!

NEW YORK, NY and FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Hip Hop fans and Boxing fans were the huge winners this past Tuesday night, September 14 as TRILLERVERZ II delivered record-breaking numbers of viewership once again. With an outstanding five-fight boxing card from the Hard Rock LIVE at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino followed by a star-studded, celebrity-filled Verzuz Battle between FAT JOE and JA RULE from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, TRILLERVERZ truly delivered once again in an unprecedented way.

With total viewership still being tabulated, TRILLERVERZ II will exceed the 5,000,000 broadcast views from its debut on August 3 which featured the first LIVE Verzuz Battle between THE LOX and DIPSET.

Included among the stars who joined FAT JOE and JA RULE as they went twenty rounds onstage Tuesday night were NELLY, ASHANTI, REMY MA, LIL MO and VITA.

Said the Former Heavyweight Champion of the World, SHANNON 'THE CANNON' BRIGGS', "This was my first Triller Fight Club boxing event and I was blown away by the quality of the fights and the intensity of the production. It's no wonder all the old-time boxing promoters have it out for them. They are shaking up boxing, Let's GO Champ."

Below is a chart detailing the TRILLERVERZ events as they relate to the average viewership of other top network shows over the last twelve months

2020 Sunday Night Football (NBC) - 6,216,000

2021 TrillerVerz I and II (August 3, September 14, 2021) - 5,022,000

2020 Thursday Night Football (FOX/NFL) - 5,008,000

2020 Monday Night Football (ESPN) - 4,494,000

2021 This is US (NBC) - 2,636,000

2021 The Masked Singer (FOX) - 2,599,000

2021 Grey Anatomy (NBC) - 2,519,000

2021 Equalizer (CBS) - 2,442,000

2021 9-1-1 (FOX) - 2,442,000

2021 The Bachelorette (ABC) - 2,308,000

2021 The Bachelor (ABC) - 2,283,000

The extraordinary numbers for a new industry venture truly validate the quick success of TRILLERVERZ, created and overseen by world renowned producers SWIZZ BEATZ and TIMBALANDand produced by TRILLER FIGHT CLUB, the internationally acclaimed company known for pairing world class boxing and iconic music legends.

Big winners in the boxing ring on Tuesday night were DANIELITO ZORRILLA, NAHIR ALBRIGHT, MIGUEL MADUENO-ANGULO, YUNIESKI GONZALEZ and BRYCE HENRY.

The entire TRILLERVERZ event can be replayed at FITE.TV and www.TrillerFightClub.com . Details on the next TRILLERVERZ will be announced shortly!

TRILLER FIGHT CLUB returns to the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 4, 2021 with an extraordinary boxing card headlined by the highly anticipated UNDISPUTED Lightweight World Championship between Champion, 'THE TAKEOVER' TEOFIMO LOPEZ and Mandatory Challenger 'FEROCIOUS' GEORGE KAMBOSOS. Tickets starting at $56 can be purchased at www.TrillerFightClub.com .

About TrillerNet:

FITE and Triller Fight Club are owned by TrillerNet, a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Internet 3.0. TrillerNet pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerNet-which owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters-has more than 300 million users worldwide. The Triller app-unlike other popular short-video apps it is often compared to, encourages its users to post the content created on the app across other social media platforms and websites. The app uses proprietary AI and Machine Learning technology which is uniquely tied to the content rather than the user. By tracking the content, Triller empowers its tastemakers and users to push their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks reaching hundreds of millions of additional users. Data and insights gleaned from the Triller network, its creators, artists and users (from the app and off network) are used to program longer-form content, connect users across the web with the content, and provide unprecedented opportunities for engagement and monetization. TrillerNet has developed highly successful campaigns that begin with the app and continue throughout the entire content and technology ecosystem with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Pepsi, McDonalds, Weedmaps, DraftKings, L'Oreal, and many others. TrillerNet offers brands a unique content and technology solution, including direct deals with the influencers and celebrities. This branded content journey starts with short-form video and can easily expand into valuable long-form content distributed through the Triller Network, such as live-event boxing and music PPVs, fashion shows, and episodic reality content on TrillerTV. Some of the more than 65 original half-hour TrillerTV shows include The D'Amelios Family's "Ask a DAM Question," Jennifer Lopez In The Morning, Jake Paul: Staying On Top, 2 Chainz Let's Do It, DJ Khaled's Spreading Love, Hype House's Thomas Petrou's Coffee Talks, Josh Richards' Josh Pong, Ur Lov'd: the Noah Beck Show, Fat Joe's Masterclass, The Perez Hilton Show, and Violet Benson's Too Tired To Be Crazy, among others. TrillerNet additionally owns Verzuz, the massive live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and Triller Fight Club (www.TrillerFightClub.com), which launched last year with the highly successful Tyson-Jones Fight which shattered digital PPV records. Other holdings include leading AI-powered customer engagement platform Amplify.ai, and FITE, the premier live event and PPV, AVOD, SVOD streaming platform.

About FITE:

FITE is the premium global platform for live sports and entertainment offering many of the industry's marquee PPV events and SVOD packages with over 5.1MM registered users. FITE is available worldwide through its iOS, Android and Huawei mobile apps, as well as via Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, and Amazon Fire TV OTT streaming apps. In addition, FITE supports Shaw Communications' Blue Curve IPTV, LG, Samsung, Vizio SmartCast, Cox Contour and the Contour Streaming Player, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD, Netgem TV, Virgin Media, as well as over 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv . FITE is owned by TrillerNet.

