Star cryptocurrency trading platform JPEX Exchange taps into NFT frenzy

17/09/2021

JPEX Exchange, a platform which specialized in development of application of decentralization, smart contract, trading of cryptocurrencies and its maintenance, has recently announced the collaboration with HMVOD, an OTT platform which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, to develop the blockchain market. JPEX Exchange will provide software and system improvement and program development for Decentralization Application, Decentralization Application Wallet (DAPP Wallet) and Ito Arbitrage Investment App (IAIA). In addition, JPEX Exchange will also provide blockchain technology to assist HMVOD in handling cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Incorporated in Australia, JPEX Exchange allows its users to trade and manage their cryptocurrency assets around the clock through its website, as well as its mobile app which can be downloaded through App Store and Google Play.

The advanced functions that JPEX Exchange offers has made it become a star trading platform in Asia in less than two years. JPEX Exchange has the original technology IAIA cryptocurrency arbitrage function developed by the Japanese technology team, it also holds the state authorized virtual assets licenses from the US, Canada and Australia. It offers innovative derivative products such as arbitrage trading strategies, 45S bull and bear contracts, 250 spread contracts, and no-rate futures, etc.

Recently Wong Kar Wai, an international film director, has announced that he is auctioning off the never-before-seen footage of "In the Mood for Love", as an NFT at Sotheby's Hong Kong which has yet to be tagged with an estimate. The auction unveils the potential of movies and streaming to become the next frontier for NFTs. The cooperation with between JPEX Exchange and HMVOD will definitely help JPEX Exchange establish its footprints in the NFT market.

NFTs are going mainstream as trading volume reaches new record level. The trading volume hits a record of USUSD339 million in Jul 2021. NFT has become the most popular emerging investment. Star fund manager Catherine Wood said that she is paying high attention to the robust growth of digital NFT artwork. "This is how I felt when the internet came about." Cathie Wood described. At the same time, Cathie Wood predicts that the price of Bitcoin will skyrocket to USUSD500,000 in the next five years.

With the fast-growing NFT industry and the cryptocurrency prices surge, popularity and the number of users of JPEX Exchange, a trading platform which is available in both App Store and Google Play, is set to increase in the near future.

